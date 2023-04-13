Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke spoke to assembled community leaders from eastern Idaho in Rexburg on Wednesday.

 David Pace / Standard Journal

REXBURG — Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke touched on growth, education, water rights and property tax relief in a speech to more than 100 community leaders and citizens at the Madison Memorial Hospital conference room Wednesday afternoon. His address at the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce Feature Forum was entitled “Staying Connected through Growth.”

“The state of Idaho is growing very quickly. Depending on which list you look at, we’re one of the fastest growing states in the nation — both economically as well as population wise,” Bedke said. “We lead the nation in per capita economic growth.”


