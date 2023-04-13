REXBURG — Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke touched on growth, education, water rights and property tax relief in a speech to more than 100 community leaders and citizens at the Madison Memorial Hospital conference room Wednesday afternoon. His address at the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce Feature Forum was entitled “Staying Connected through Growth.”
“The state of Idaho is growing very quickly. Depending on which list you look at, we’re one of the fastest growing states in the nation — both economically as well as population wise,” Bedke said. “We lead the nation in per capita economic growth.”
As a region, the West is growing faster per capita than New York and the northeastern seaboard, he said.
“Idaho leads that pack. People have discovered Idaho,” Bedke said. “They know, like we do, that Idaho is the best place in the nation to live, work and to raise a family. So there’s going to be a few growing pains with all of this growth.”
Bedke, an Oakley native, is a veteran of Idaho politics, having spent 11 terms in the state House of Representatives, including five terms as speaker.
All of that experience has led to good working relationships with eastern Idaho legislators.
“You could not be better represented than you are by Jon (Weber), Britt (Raybould) and Doug (Ricks) and the other opinionmakers in the Legislature from this area,” Bedke said. “You’re well represented on the budgeting, on the appropriations process, in the education areas, and it shows when it comes to setting policy in the Legislature.”
He also recognized the county commissioners present for their role in the State Association of Counties, as well as Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill in the Idaho Association of Cities.
“These are problem solvers that come with solutions, and not always complaints,” Bedke said.
Fiscal responsibility
Bedke spoke about tax cuts, as well as the state’s investments in schools and infrastructure.
“In the state of Idaho, we’ve done back-to-back-to-back record tax cuts, along with the rebates associated with that,” Bedke said. “We’ve been able to do record investments back into all of our infrastructure state-wide — whether you want to talk about the soft infrastructure back in our schools, in our teachers and in those that work in our school systems or in our roads, our bridges or our water infrastructure — all this growth, and the money associated with that, has allowed us to make record investments — investments that will pay dividends to our kids and grandkids as we go down the road.”
The state has also taken care of most of its bonds that could be paid off prior to their maturity date.
“We’ve paid off nearly every callable bond that the state has which has freed up $63 million a year by paying those off,” Bedke said.
But the state's rapid population growth also has put a strain on local governments.
“All of this growth that’s happening in the state of Idaho, not as much of the revenue that is associated with that growth finds its way back into the units of local governments, whether it’s the counties or the cities," Bedke said. "The revenue associated with all this growth finds its way back to Boise, and then we’re pretty stingy about allocating that back out to where the rubber meets the roads in the communities, in the cities and in the counties. It is an issue that we’re going to have to address as we move forward.”
Education
Strengthening the state's education system was one of the Idaho executive branch’s top priorities this year.
“If we’re going to have a positive business climate in Idaho, you have to have a quality education system,” Bedke said. “You can’t have one without the other. Our goal is to have a system where every Idaho kid that wants it can have an Idaho job. We took major steps in that direction this year.”
The Legislature provided a 16.4% increase in funding for public education and raised starting teacher salaries by $6,400 a year, which Bedke said put the state in the top 10 nationally for starting teacher pay.
The Legislature also increased funding for school districts to pay classified staff, which he said were being paid less than market value. Districts had to rely heavily on supplemental levies to close the gap.
Idaho made these investments to attract and retain quality teachers in its school districts. Bedke said he has 16 grandchildren who currently are or will be attending Idaho schools.
“We need to be able to recruit your kids, your grandkids into the teaching profession, and once they get there they need to be well-compensated,” Bedke said. “We can’t have a good education system when we don’t have a quality teacher in every classroom that is well-paid and has access to good benefits, etc., to teach our most precious resource. I’m invested in Idaho public schools' success. I’m a product of that.”
Idaho Launch
The Legislature allocated $80 million to improve workforce education opportunities throughout Idaho. The funds allow for qualifying high school graduates to receive up to $8,000 over two years to use at any Idaho university, community college, career technical program, or workforce training provider.
"That’s anything from teaching to welding," Bedke said. "The opportunities available in the trades, the sky is literally the limit.”
Water
The state also invested $150 million in water infrastructure.
“Water is truly the lifeblood of our state. I’ve made my bones in my legislative career mediating water conflicts,” Bedke said. “They’re not completely over, but one of the things that we’ll never be able to say is that there’s no state financial help.”
He said that the state has enough water to accommodate its growth.
“All of the non-agricultural uses right now in Idaho use about 2.5% of the water. The other 97% goes into agriculture and production agriculture,” Bedke said. “Every subdivision that comes in used to be a farm that has an underlying water right that can be converted. We just have to be efficient with it. We live in the arid West, and we’re not going to get any more than we normally do. But we do have enough and to spare if we’ll just take care of it.”
Property tax relief
The state will be providing $120 million in ongoing property tax relief, Bedke said.
“It is estimated that, depending on your home, depending on your situation, it will be between a 10-20% reduction in your property taxes for homeowners,” Bedke said.
