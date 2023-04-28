While much of the region braces for the impacts of flooding as temperatures climb into the 70s less than a couple weeks after dealing with large snowstorms, it's hard to imagine this year could bring more drought conditions.
But area irrigators could face that scenario later this summer.
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke visited Idaho Falls and addressed water rights and other local issues during a Tuesday afternoon interview with the Post Register.
Last week, Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman announced that the department had revised its methodology for determining impacts to the Surface Water Coalition caused by groundwater users in eastern Idaho pumping from the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
“In this part of the state, I think the farmers are concerned about the water order that went out last Friday and how that’s going to affect them,” Bedke said.
The Surface Water Coalition is a group of Twin Falls area irrigation districts and canal companies with senior water rights. Idaho's water rights law is “first in time, first in right.” Under the law, surface water users with senior water rights have priority over users with junior rights on the Snake River and the aquifer, a department news release said.
The Department of Water Resources manages both surface and groundwater resources as a whole in calculating irrigation impacts each year.
Applying the new methodology to current hydrologic conditions, the department predicts that junior groundwater users pumping from the aquifer will cause a 75,200 acre-foot shortfall to the senior priority surface water users’ water supplies during the irrigation season, the release said. An acre-foot is the amount of water needed to flood an acre of land a foot deep in water.
Approximately 900 ground water rights junior to Dec. 30, 1953, not protected by an approved mitigation plan, could be subject to curtailment this irrigation season, the release said.
“The good news is that nearly every farmer is covered with the mitigation plan,” Bedke said.
The release said there are seven approved mitigation plans for the surface water delivery call. The mitigation plans came from the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc., Southwest Irrigation District, Goose Creek Irrigation District, Coalition of Cities, the Water Mitigation Coalition and A&B Irrigation District.
"Because these entities have approved mitigation plans in place, they, and the water users they serve, will not need to show how they can mitigate for projected water shortfalls if they continue to comply with their plans," Spackman's order said.
Spackman's order is based on projected flows of 3.7 million acre-feet at the Heise gauge on the Snake River from April 1 through July 31, the release said. Flow levels are calculated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation who analyze the snowpack and predicted streamflow runoff.
The order is delayed pending a contested case hearing, scheduled for June 6-10, where affected parties can argue if and how they believe Spackman may have erred in making changes to the methodology.
“The method that they’re using to determine injury has to be current and it has to be fresh based on the water years,” Bedke said. “The last methodology came out in 2014, and now that’s nine years old and things have changed.”
The department measures flows into the Snake River, water usage and other factors into its hydrological data calculations.
“They changed basically three things,” Bedke said. “No. 1 they changed the baseline year. I think the baseline year is now 2018. As a senior water right holder, then you’re entitled to a reasonable carry over in your storage water in the reservoir systems. But if your natural flow rights have been injured by other activity, then you have less water accruing to your storage account. They’re adjusting that a little bit. Then … all of this activity is modeled, and instead of using a steady-state approach to the modeling, they use a more transient approach to the model which is to say not what is going to happen in 50 years, but what’s going to happen next week.”
On Monday, in a separate amended final order regarding compliance with an approved mitigation plan, Spackman determined that “the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators Inc.’s approved mitigation plan unambiguously requires it to reduce its ground water diversions by 240,000 acre-feet each year — meaning that averaging is prohibited.” Monday's order amends and replaces one issued Sept. 8, 2022.
"To remedy noncompliance with the Mitigation Plan in 2021 only, IGWA must collectively supply to the SWC an additional 30,000 acre-feet of storage water in 2023 and an additional 15,000 acre-feet of storage water in 2024 within 10 days after the Date of Allocation of such year," the order said.
The actions are intended to protect senior water rights and the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, which is “approaching record low conditions in response to past ground water pumping and severe drought,” the release said. Flows from the aquifer into the Snake River are approaching record lows, the release said.
“Even though this has been a remarkable winter and water year for many basins in Idaho, it has not been uniformly great everywhere,” Idaho Department of Water Resources Deputy Director Mat Weaver said in the release.
"… Because of the past two years of drought, very low reservoir storage carryover from last year, uncertainty as to whether the reservoirs will fill, very low soil moisture conditions from last fall, and near-normal snowpack in Upper Snake basins, water supply conditions are still resulting in an injury determination at this time.”
Bedke is hopeful that some of the spring runoff can be captured and used for aquifer recharge.
“You’ve got a lot of snow to melt that’s got to go someplace, and it’s going to come off pretty quick as late as it is,” Bedke said. “There’s going to be issues around flooding and handling all this water. We don’t just want it all to go into the river and leave the state. Let’s use that to recharge our aquifers when we can and retain that water in the state for as long as we can.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.