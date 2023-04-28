Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke in Idaho Falls
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke addresses assembled legislators and citizens at a Town Hall in Idaho Falls on Tuesday at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

While much of the region braces for the impacts of flooding as temperatures climb into the 70s less than a couple weeks after dealing with large snowstorms, it's hard to imagine this year could bring more drought conditions.

But area irrigators could face that scenario later this summer.


