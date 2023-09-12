Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke Chamber luncheon
Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke (right) responds to audience questions provided by Greater Idaho Falls Chamber CEO Paul Baker at a luncheon Tuesday.

Idaho "is doing very, very well.”

That was the message Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke wanted to drive home Tuesday as he highlighted growth, education, infrastructure, water issues and the importance of respect in today’s political climate during a “State of the State” address to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber at the Westbank Convention Center.


