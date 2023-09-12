That was the messageLt. Gov. Scott Bedke wanted to drive home Tuesday as he highlighted growth, education, infrastructure, water issues and the importance of respect in today’s political climate during a “State of the State” address to the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber at the Westbank Convention Center.
"You are still one of the fastest-growing states in the nation,” Bedke said. "All of the quality of life issues that we have come to take for granted as Idahoans, everybody else it turns out wants that type of life as well. Not just in our lightest touch of government possible, but our outdoor recreation, our great economy, etc. — that all has been discovered.”
Bedke, who needs no introduction, nonetheless introduced himself as a fourth-generation cattle rancher from Oakley near Burley and Twin Falls.
“This is the same place that my great-grandfather homesteaded in the 1870s,” he said. “… My activity in the cattle industry is what got me into politics to begin with.”
He was elected as Idaho’s 44th lieutenant governor in November after having beenthe longest serving Speaker of the House in state history.
But while most of Bedke's pitch was rosy, the outlook is not without its thorns. Henoted thatthe state’s growth poses challenges to its infrastructure system.
“Whether it’s lane miles out in our highway system, water distribution systems, bridges (or) desks in the school … all of these scarce resources, including every drop of water out here in the Snake River, have increased competition for (them). I think how we handle those things will largely determine our success in the next 100 years.”
Over the last three years, the Idaho’s Legislature has experienced surpluses in the state budget.
“Each time the Legislature has lowered the tax rates, making our state even more competitive as a business climate,” Bedke said. “Idaho has stepped up each time, and even with the lower rates, they’re still sending, including right now, more money than we need to meet our budgetary needs.”
The state has used that surplus to pay off all of its callable bonds and invest in deferred maintenance.
“We’ve done exactly like you would do in your home budgets. If we have debt, we’ve paid that off,” Bedke said.
Idaho has also made significant investments in education, authorizing $145 million this coming fiscal year to increase teacher pay by $6,459 and raise starting teacher pay to $47,477.
This year, the state also addressed property tax relief. On Sept. 7, Gov. Brad Little’s office announced that $106 million out of $300 million set aside for property tax relief would be distributed to school districts to help relieve taxpayers’ burden in supporting local schools.
Investing in education is key to expanding a quality business climate, he said.
“We all want our kids to get well-educated,” Bedke said. “It doesn’t matter whether you're talking to parents or grandparents, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re talking to Republicans or Democrats or all of the stripes in between, they all want their kids to have access to a high-quality education.”
This year, the Idaho Launch program will roll out, providing $8,000 grants for high school graduates to apply toward a community college, career technical program or other workforce training provider, according to the governor's Idaho First Plan budget summary.
“That’s what our economy is crying for is all of the trades — welders, mechanics of all kinds, engineers, teachers and all of the health care providers,” Bedke said. “… We need truck drivers, we need pilots, we need electricians and plumbers. … Any kid that gets a certificate or a degree in that area has a job or two waiting for them when they get there.”
He also addressed the ongoing water rights disputes in the state.
On Wednesday, groundwater stakeholders and farmers from across eastern Idaho will meet in Pocatello to work to resolve existing disagreements.
“This mantra of generational stewardship is embedded in the ag community. None of us want to take more water out than comes in,” Bedke said. “… As we do that, we need maximum flexibility and maximum patience. I think that the farmers in this area of our state are up to the challenge of managing that resource within the confines of our legal structure.”
Finally, he addressed Idaho’s current political climate and the need to respect others with differing political positions.
“I’m pretty sure of the positions that I take, but life has taught me that I’m not always 100% right,” Bedke said. “Everybody’s opinion is as valid as mine is. It’s going to take some sitting down, educating and listening to each other.”
Bedke said that as lieutenant governor he takes his role responding to constituents and their concerns very seriously.
“When I talk to young kids, they are worried about how they are going to get into a house with the cost of mortgages and the cost of homes,” Bedke said. “That’s their number one concern, is ‘how am I going to accomplish the American dream?’”
Older voters, farmers and tradesman communicate different concerns, but Idaho is prepared to take on the challenges it faces, he said.
“We are so blessed to live here,” Bedke said. “I don’t know what the future brings, but Idaho is as well-positioned as any state to take that on. We’re just going to do the best we can with the Idaho values that we all share and try to get along as best we can along the way.”
