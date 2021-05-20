BOISE — Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin drew roughly 100 supporters to the state Capitol steps amid fierce, cold winds Wednesday as she launched her run for governor, a rare primary challenge by a sitting lieutenant governor to the incumbent governor of the same party.
Both McGeachin and Gov. Brad Little are Republicans; both are in their first terms.
McGeachin, a former five-term state representative and businesswoman from Idaho Falls, built her campaign message around objecting to virtually everything Little’s done in the past year, particularly his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and federal aid funds that flowed to the state, many of which she voted to approve as a member of Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, though she also opposed some of the proposals.
McGeachin drew the biggest cheer from her flag-waving Boise supporters when she declared, “We must do our part to get our fiscal house in order, even if it means weaning ourselves off the federal teat.”
She also told the group, “Everything that makes Idaho great is under assault.”
As of Wednesday morning, she was the 7th candidate to file preliminary paperwork to run for Idaho governor in 2022 by certifying a campaign treasurer, which allows a candidate to raise campaign funds. The others with active treasurer filings include Little; Ada County GOP official Ed Humphreys, who launched his campaign last weekend at an Eagle rally that he said drew “nearly 600 Idaho patriots” and at which he decried Little as a promulgator of “socialist ideas;” perennial candidate Lisa Marie; and several other little-known hopefuls.
Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler said lieutenant governors rarely challenge the incumbent governor, particularly when they’re both from the same party.
“In the last decade, there’s only been a couple instances across the country, and they were a split party — one a Democrat, one a Republican,” she said. “It’s pretty unusual. Usually you wait until the seat was opening up before running for it, which a lot of lieutenant governors do — Little being one of them.”
Little, 67, a rancher and descendant of one of Idaho’s most prominent ranching families, was twice elected lieutenant governor before winning the governor’s office in 2018; he previously served four terms in the state Senate.
McGeachin, 58, served in the Idaho House from 2002 to 2012. She said she returned to the private sector after that.
“It was Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 that inspired me to get back into politics,” she said.
Little hasn’t yet announced his plans regarding re-election. He told the Idaho Press on Wednesday morning that McGeachin had called him that morning to let him know about her run.
“That’s her right,” the governor said. “We’ve got so many exciting things going on, it’s hard for me to be too engulfed in that.”
He’s in the midst of a round of statewide interviews about the just-concluded legislative session and major pieces of his agenda that were enacted, from a big new transportation funding boost to continued increases in school funding and teacher salaries.
The official filing period for the office isn’t until next March; the primary election is in May 2022.
McGeachin scheduled announcements in Idaho Falls and Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday as well as Boise. She was accompanied on her tour of the state by Don Ahern, a Henderson, Nevada, businessman who hosted a large Trump rally at his Xtreme Manufacturing factory in September, drawing fines for violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings.
Ahern, Notus resident Pete Coulson, and Dan McKnight, McGeachin’s campaign manager, all gave extensive speeches before McGeachin spoke in Boise. Ahern said he remains a big Trump supporter, and called McGeachin “a wonderful, wonderful lady.”
“I want to talk to you about a few of the precepts, you know, like the right to life, things that Donald Trump taught us,” Ahern told the crowd. “Every precept that he gave us, McGeachin stands in parallel, in parity, with every one of those things.”
Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, offered an invocation; no other state lawmakers attended the Boise event.
McGeachin declared, “Simply put, the status quo has got to go!” She decried “cronyism,” and said her campaign will rest on three “pillars”: Individual liberty, state sovereignty, and “traditional conservative values.”
Her tenure as lieutenant governor has been a controversial one. She drew criticism in 2019 for posing with members of an antigovernment militia group in the Statehouse and posting the photo on Facebook; and administering a modified military oath to militia group members at a rally while serving as acting governor. Last month, she formed the “Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education,” something hardline conservative Republicans focused on during the recently concluded legislative session.
“Idaho needs an education system that prepares young people to live productive lives, not one that indoctrinates Marxist sociologist ideology being proposed today by the Biden Administration,” she said Wednesday. “Our children should not be taught to hate America, nor to hate each other. I have assembled a task force and we will soon begin assessing these issues.”
Layne McInelly, president of the Idaho Education Association, which endorsed Little in 2018, responded to McGeachin’s announcement with a statement saying, “She does not and will not prioritize policies that benefit public education. In fact, there is no ambiguity in her track record — she consistently attempts to undermine education funding and degrade our dedicated educators.”
After her Boise speech, McGeachin declined to answer any questions from reporters, instead sharing hugs with crowd members including Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman, and posing for photos with supporters.
She is the first woman to serve as Idaho’s lieutenant governor, and if she were to win both the primary and general elections, would be the state’s first female governor.