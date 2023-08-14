A flock of 23,000 plastic ducks and hundreds of happy kids filled both sides of the River Walk on Saturday, as the Roaring Youth Jam, Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race and the Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market showed off the best of downtown Idaho Falls in style.
A plethora of young artists, acrobats, fire jugglers, boat racers and wakeboarders entertained the masses in a River Walk extravaganza.
The 22nd annual Roaring Youth Jam drew about 10,000 guests over three days who visited 10 different art booths featuring monoprinting, puffy paint cotton candy, cupcake liner balloons and dot paintings for toddlers.
“Just seeing all the families that start arriving on Thursday, and the thousands of thousands of kids that come through and their excitement — particularly yesterday (Friday) with the stilt walkers — and the look of wonder on all the kids’ faces, it’s like, this is why we do it,” said Georgina Goodlander, Idaho Falls Arts Council visual arts director.
Meanwhile, at the 32nd annual duck race event sponsored by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, one lucky winner received a 2023 Kia Seltos SUV from Stone’s Kia.
The victorious duck persevered against stiff headwinds, a slow current and a dangerous plunge over the waterfall, passing other competitors in the final stretch of river course to cross the finish line and award Brett Johnson the grand prize.
“After 32 years, we’ve been able to donate more than $6 million back to the Greenbelt, and it’s my favorite community event that does so much,” Idaho Falls Rotary Club President Catherine Smith said. “It’s so important to all the Rotarians.”
The organization, which has 121 members, is celebrating it’s 105th anniversary in Idaho Falls.
This year, the club sold out all 23,000 ducks with the final entry purchased at 1 p.m. Saturday, she said.
Ultimately, the club earned about $80,000 this year to donate back to the River Walk, said Kevin Call, Rotary Club Duck Race chairman.
The city of Idaho Falls works to obtain matching funds so the donation can exceed $150,000 in impact.
For the last six years, the Rotary Club funds have been dedicated to the development of Heritage Park.
“We laid sod this year, put in a sprinkler system, blacktopped a lot more trail and put a lake and a stream in,” Call said. “Next year, we’re going to get you a bathroom.”
Other award winners include Carla Farris , who earned a first prize 2023 Suzuki King Quad four-wheeler from Idaho Central Credit Union, and Carmen Ramos with a second prize 14-carat diamond earring set from Alpine Jewelers.
Danny Wirdel won two season golf passes to Sand Creek, Sage Lakes and Pinecrest golf courses.
Earl and Deb Hensley received a $1,250 dining package to the Hilton Garden Inn, Garcia’s Family Restaurant, Firehouse Subs and Snake Bite Restaurant. Danelle Cummings received a $1,250 downtown package from the Arts Council, Idaho Falls Symphony, Museum of Idaho and Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation.
Additionally, Lindsey Barber took home $1,100 in grandstand event tickets to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, and Perry Robertson won an original Gloria Miller Allen watercolor.
McKenna Bajo received a $1,000 dining package to Elevate Bake Shop, Sandpiper Restaurant, Rib & Chop House and Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. Tiffany Hefner earned a $1,000 Sam’s Club gift certificate. Bridget McAffee won a $1,000 ski and snowboard package from Bill’s Bike and Snow and Kelly Canyon Resort, and Brian Bigelow went home with a $1,000 cash prize from Carey Law.
