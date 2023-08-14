A flock of 23,000 plastic ducks and hundreds of happy kids filled both sides of the River Walk on Saturday, as the Roaring Youth Jam, Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race and the Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market showed off the best of downtown Idaho Falls in style.

A plethora of young artists, acrobats, fire jugglers, boat racers and wakeboarders entertained the masses in a River Walk extravaganza.


