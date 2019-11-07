The mayor's race in Mackay appears to be separated by a single vote, according to unofficial election results from the Custer County Clerk's Office.
Incumbent Wayne Olsen received 81 votes. Richard Mangum received 80 votes. Write-in candidate Ron Oxley tallied 32 votes for the four-year post.
Automatic recounts are not required in Idaho municipal elections, no matter how small the margin, Custer County Clerk Lura Baker said. But, candidates may petition for a recount, she said. State laws say any candidate for the office may ask for that recount and must do so within 20 days of the official canvass of the ballots. Custer County commissioners are scheduled to canvass this election on Nov. 12.
Mangum told the Messenger on Wednesday morning he planned to wait until the votes were canvassed next week before making a decision about seeking a recount.
Baker said anyone who successfully petitions for a recount has to pay for that process. State statute says the petitioner must pay a $100 per precinct fee for a recount. Mackay has a single precinct, but absentee ballots are considered a separate precinct, so a recount in the Mackay mayor's race could cost the petitioner $200.
Mackay voters also chose two city council members in Tuesday's election. Hans Osenga was the top vote-getter, garnering 141 votes. Incumbent councilman Bob Burroughs tallied 120 votes. Those two men will be on the council. Manny Guerrero received 73 votes in the council race.
Mackay recorded the highest voter turnout in Custer County in the Nov. 5 election — 59.1 percent. A total of 179 ballots were cast Tuesday by Mackay voters, including 21 people who registered to vote on Election Day. There are 303 registered voters in the Mackay city limits.
Absentee ballots aren't counted in the percentage for voter turnout in preliminary election results.