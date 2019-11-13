Macy’s in the Grand Teton Mall and Make-A-Wish Idaho teamed up to make an Idaho Falls teen's dream come true.
Hank Cazier's wish was to be a model and have his photos used in an ad, a Make-A-Wish news release said.
Wednesday morning, Hank, an 18-year-old who is battling a brain tumor, witnessed the surprise unveiling of a billboard on Northgate Mile featuring him as part of Macy’s annual Holiday Campaign.
Following the billboard unveiling, Hank head to Macy’s in the Grand Teton Mall, where he was greeted by autograph seekers looking for signed copies of Macy’s Holiday Lookbook, which also featured him.
Earlier this year, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, Macy’s flew Hank to New York City, where he joined the Macy’s creative team for a two-day photo shoot of Macy’s official holiday campaign. Hank was styled by Macy’s fashion team and learned how to pose and model prior to being photographed with some of the top talent in the industry, the release said.
Through its Believe letter-writing campaign, in partnership with Make-A-Wish, Macy's "seeks to capture the joy and generosity of the holiday season by asking the community to come together to help grant wishes for children with critical illnesses," the release said. Through Dec. 24, Macy’s is asking customers of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores or submit them online at macys.com/believe. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.
Since 2003, Macy’s has donated more than $122 million to Make-A-Wish, including more than $19 million through the annual Believe campaign, helping to grant more than 14,500 wishes and impact more than 2.9 million people, the release said.