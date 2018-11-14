REXBURG − After a discussion about previous dances held at the fairgrounds that had several noise complaints and police reports, Madison County Commissioners have put all event approvals on a case-by-case basis and have canceled the next dance scheduled at the Madison County Fairgrounds.
Madison County Commissioners met with fairgrounds officials and the Madison County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday to discuss what to do next.
First they are canceling the upcoming event, a Black and White Dance, that was held last year and was supposed to be held Nov. 30, at the indoor arena.
“I just had a meeting with the City Department on this and they’re not happy,” said Madison County Sheriff Rick S. Henry. “To be honest with you I’m not real crazy about the whole idea. Some of the incidents that we’ve had out there are pretty serious. The security that they have is not security.”
Fairgrounds Manager Evan Wise says these events weren’t always a regular thing.
“When this all started a year ago, it all started with the mayor coming and he told me we needed to facilitate, and we talked about it and tried to do this,” Wise said. “They’ve also been warned that ‘if you guys don’t control yourselves, this will end.’ So it’s not gonna break my heart if it stops, it’s more work for me. But we also have a responsibility to our taxpayers that this facility is to be used. Can it be controlled better? I don’t know.”
Commissioner Jon O. Weber said that in the beginning the commissioners were committed to making the fairgrounds a place for the community to hold its events, and they still are.
“I don’t think in our wildest dreams that we would have wild parties out there, that are uncontrolled,” Weber said. “And that’s the key word, that they’re uncontrolled. Having said that, I think that we also believe that our kids need a safe place to go and if they’re not going to the fairgrounds, where are they gonna go? So we’re trying to balance this out.”
He said that during one of the last dance parties he was out patrolling the area to see just how bad it was.
“I tell ya I was there, not by invitation, because I got a text message saying that the place was going crazy,” Weber said. “And it was 11:30 p.m. and I was quite amazed at the number of kids. When I pulled into that parking lot there was parked cars from the way west end that was just opened up by the nature park. I’m not exaggerating, from that end all the way straight to the outdoor arena. And it was deep, and then they were parked on the street and down each of the roads in the neighborhoods. And when I saw the amount of cars and people, I was like, shocked.”
He said the noise levels didn’t seem to be the problem; the amount of teenagers and young adults was.
“It wasn’t the music because I was driving in my truck with the windows down," Commissioner Weber said. ".... I think the real concern is the amount of people out there in the area.”
Wise said he has made event planners aware that there is a 1,600 capacity limit for the indoor arena and believes that the dances have exceeded capacity more than once.
“It’s been hard for me to (enforce the limit). I mean they come and rent the facility, it’s up to them to deal with their crowd control, the parking, their security and all that stuff we just rent them the facility and make sure they don’t tear it up,” Wise said.
Wise asked the commissioners what they would like him to do about this issue.
“We rent (out) the facility,” Wise said. “Am I supposed to intervene and control what is going on outside the facility?”
Henry asked what happens when the music gets loud and a neighbor calls law enforcement because it is disturbing their peace.
“They live by the fairgrounds," Wise said. "I’m not saying that we can’t try to control the sound, I’m saying, you know, it’s like living next to the airport."
Henry said he's worried about more than the noise.
“The other thing with this is, you know I get the noise, I live right down here and I can hear the noise. But it’s the other elements that are being brought in there," Henry said. "There is no security. They say they have their own security, one guy said that there’s a kid walking around with a sidearm and that’s their security. That’s scary, that’s not security.”
“The city is working on a couple cases right now, I wouldn’t let my daughter go there,” Henry said. “My daughters 17, no way. She’s not going there it’s not safe.”
Others in the room echoed Henry, saying that they wouldn’t allow their teenagers to attend a similar dance at the fairgrounds.
The commissioners, fairground manager and sheriff discussed possible avenues such as requiring events to have paid professional security. They also discussed liability concerns and where young adults and teens will go if the fairgrounds is off limits to them.
After asking the commissioners what they would like to do, it came down to the fact that it was an issue of safety.
“I haven’t seen anything that indicates that it’s safe,” Henry said.
Wise said that it is hard to keep track of safety without proper security. With such big crowds, if someone does something inappropriate, it's difficult to find out who it was and where they went.
“You know, maybe it’s not worth it then,” Weber said. “Just call and shut it down. Call them and say we’re just not holding these events anymore.”
People can contact the fairgrounds about holding events there but the events must be approved by the Madison County Commissioners and the fairground manager, the commissioners said.