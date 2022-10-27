A Madison County man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction after he was convicted of multiple wildlife crimes as well as a separate charge of felony burglary. 

Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Oct. 24. He also received a lifetime hunting revocation in Idaho and the 48 other states that are members of the Wildlife Violators Compact.


