REXBURG — While most of their peers enjoyed the beginning of their summer vacation Thursday, a group of Madison Junior High School students gathered in a classroom of the nearly empty school building to put on the finishing touches of a space project they’re sending to NASA.
The 13 students are winners of NASA’s TechRise Student Challenge, which tasked students across the country to build an experiment that can independently operate and collect data from the edge of space aboard a suborbital rocket. The students found out they were selected as challenge winners out of 600 team entries in February and have been working on their project since then.
“It’s been awesome,” said Cade Ratcliffe, one of the group’s members. “It’s been really cool working with NASA to send something to space.”
Their project is called Gateway Shipping and is designed to use biodegradable packaging materials to protect medical supplies shipped to and from space.
The project was inspired by a NASA Moon to Mars Overview article, which references a spaceship called Gateway that serves as a foundation for private companies to build a lunar economy so NASA can prepare for sending astronauts to Mars.
Thomas Sessions, another student in the group, said they tested a variety of materials such as eye drops and gel capsules in their package to see if it could withstand a rocket launch. Their package is protected by miniature Purple mattresses, which use a GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping peoples’ bodies fully aligned, according to Purple’s website.
The package is 4-inches by 4-inches by 8-inches and has a camera and a moisture temperature sensor attached to it to gather data.
The students worked with mentors from NASA to help build the project, which Sessions said was a valuable experience for them as they’ve learned how to work better in a team.
“I’ve always (thought) more of ‘let me do it, don’t bother me while I’m working’ but it’s easier if you let some other people step in and not have to do everything 100% you,” Sessions said.
Ratcliffe said their deadline to send a project of this scale has also taught them to be committed, and all the students have been putting in several hours outside of school to finish the project.
NASA will launch the students' package in early 2023 and they will receive it back later that year.
The other Madison students in the group are: Ryan Hymas, James Tedjamulia, Ellie Larsen, Marie D'Evegnee, Ace Ingram, Jacob Palofax, Doug Flamm, Christian Allen, Emma Allen, Carter Gemlich and Lincoln Wikham.