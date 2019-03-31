The winners of the National Geographic GeoBee and GeoChallenge, held Friday at Brigham Young University-Idaho, have been announced.
Team “Stickers,” which included Reed Hansen, Hyrum Allen and Cache Fuller of Madison Junior High School, took top honors in the regional GeoChallenge competition. The competition is a new, project-based competition that this year focused on addressing the impact of single-use plastic on waterways. It is open to fifth- through eighth-graders.
Noah Lockey, a Boise fifth-grader from Cole Valley Christian School, took first place at the GeoBee, which is a state-level competition now in its 31st year. It is an academic competition focused on geography, culture, physical features, history and earth science for fourth- through eighth-graders.
The winners of both competitions advance to the national competition, which will be held in Washington, D.C., in May. There they will compete for top prizes including college scholarships, an expedition to the Galapagos Islands and cash prizes.
More than 2.5 million students around the nation competed in the competitions, which are organized by the National Geographic Society, this year.