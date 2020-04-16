The United States Postal Service numbers may be plummeting across the country but not in Idaho Falls.
Across the country, sent mail has decreased by nearly a third since the pandemic began, and the USPS is projected to lose $13 billion in revenue by the end of the year, the New York Times reported. Yet the Idaho Falls post offices haven’t seen those national numbers.
The Idaho Falls post offices have seen a 5-6% decrease in letters but an estimated 20-30% increase in parcels, according to Idaho Falls Postmaster General Tony Haws.
“We’re down, but not as much as other parts of the country. We’re holding pretty firm. And we’ve had a surge in parcels,” Haws said.
While the postal services in town normally deliver packages just once per day, they have had to add a second parcel distribution in the afternoon.
Haws believes the increase in packages is due to more people shopping online rather than in person. He also believes a population increase has kept their numbers up.
At the end of February, the postal service hired an additional 12 employees. Those additional employees have helped the post offices deal with the parcel surge.
The Postal Service recently asked Congress for up to $89 billion to get it through this pandemic-induced financial blow and the agency fears it will run out of money by September if it doesn’t receive aid, according to a New York Times report.
Haws isn't sure what to think of these developments.
"There’s certainly a lot of talk going on. There’s a lot of talk going on with the media and the government. And I don’t see a lot of transparency going on between the government and the postal service. But I feel that we’re an organization that is needed. That it’s a trusted organization that a lot of people need and a lot of people place confidence in,” said Haws.
Thus far, Trump and Republicans have resisted supporting cash bailouts for the agency, leading some to fear the service may soon cease to exist.
"I personally feel like it’s going to stick around, but in what form, I’m not sure,” Haws said.