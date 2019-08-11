Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, visitors will see phased closures along the pathways located in Grand Teton National Park. Park pathways will be closed in five phases, beginning at the Gros Ventre Roundabout and proceeding north to Jenny Lake.
Each phase is anticipated to last one day and all work is weather dependent. Closures on the pathway will begin and end at a major access point or turnout along the road for visitor and vehicle access.
Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and use sections of the pathways that do not have closures. Visit nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/roads.htm for a map of the phased pathway closures.
In addition to the work on the pathways, pavement preservation continues on U. S. Highway 89/191/26 in the park. Fog sealing and micro-sealing will occur between the Moran Junction and the South Gate of Yellowstone, as well as south of Moran Junction. Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit.
In addition to the pavement preservation work, the final phase of emergency repairs related to the June 2017 washout of the Gros Ventre Road will begin. Work is expected to begin mid-August and continue into November. Traffic delays associated with the Gros Ventre Road repair project will be limited to 15 minutes between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. Travelers can call the park road information line at 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts to get information about road work locations in the park.