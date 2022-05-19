The Concert for Ukraine is planning two Ukrainian-themed events to raise money for the people of Ukraine.
The first event is a gala dinner 7 p.m. June 8 at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. The gala is a Ukrainian-themed multicourse dinner catered by Diablas Kitchen.
There will be entertainment by professional entertainers and live and silent auctions conducted by Mick Ohman.
There is a $100 per plate donation.
Then there will be a live multiact Concert for Ukraine 7 p.m. on June 10 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. It will also be livestreamed to international audiences. The concert will feature the performances of local and national artists, and proceeds will be donated to four top-rated charities selected by the committee.
Live and video performances represent a diversity of musical styles and Ukrainian-inspired music and dance.
The concert will be emceed by well-known former TV anchor Karole Honas.
Tickets are $25 per person for live performance and livestreaming.
Fundraising proceeds will be given to high impact and top-rated charities — Catholic Relief Services, Doctors Without Borders, Lifting Hands International and UNHCR.
Charities have been fully researched by the CFU committee, providing donors peace of mind and the opportunity for greater impact through collaborative giving.