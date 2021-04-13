Malad City and Oneida County are the two most recent locations in eastern Idaho to partner with the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI).
Both the city and county voted unanimously earlier this month to partner with the regional business development agency. The votes mean that 14 cities and counties in eastern Idaho have official partnerships with REDI.
"The partnership opens opportunities for all of the region. If a national site selector or corporation reaches out to us about a new location, then we market all of our communities to the company," REDI CEO Teresa McKnight said.
Oneida County Commissioner Bill Lewis initiated the talks with REDI about the partnership in the fall of 2020 and brought in Malad City Mayor Joan Hawkins. Hawkins said the city of about 2,000 residents has struggled to find people that could focus full-time on local economic improvements.
The city and county leaders met with community leaders late last year to help determine what a partnership could bring. These local economic design meetings, officially called charrettes by REDI, outlined what economic development has happened recently and what new companies the community wanted to see come in next.
Hawkins said that creating a hotel in Malad City was a popular idea in the community.
"We don't have the first idea how to go about doing that, so we've talked to REDI and given them some of our ideas for what we want," Hawkins said.
McKnight said the official partnership also gives Malad City and Oneida access to regional economic reports and strategic planning services. Lewis said that getting this broader partnership would help guide "the right kind of growth" to agriculture and other industries in Oneida.
Cities that join REDI pay membership fees directly related to their population size. The county membership fees are similarly dependent on population outside of partner cities.