A West Yellowstone, Mont. man was attacked by a grizzly bear near Henry's Lake Outlet on Friday, according to an Idaho Fish and Game news release.
Gregory Godar, 73, and his wife had a surprise encounter with a sow and two cubs while hiking on the Outlook Overlook Trail in Henry's Lake State Park. Godar was injured but was able to walk out on his own. He was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and later released.
The state park remains open to visitors, but hiking trails have been closed. Officials have suggested they remain closed for about a week.
“If I had one word of advice, it would be to carry your bear spray in your hand and not strapped to your chest,” Godar said in the release. “I think if I had it in my hand I could have stopped her.”
The attack occurred near a mostly consumed animal carcass, which was removed from the site.