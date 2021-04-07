On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 4:15 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of Merkley Lane and Rich Lane in the city of Blackfoot.
Joseph Crippen, 21, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound on Merkley Lane in a 2015 Dodge Caravan with four passengers.
Jared King, 39, of Wales, Utah, was driving westbound on Rich Lane in a 2012 Kenworth semi-truck hauling an empty cattle trailer.
Crippen failed to yield at the intersection and was struck by King. Following the initial impact, Crippen's vehicle collided with a nearby power pole and came to rest in an irrigation canal on the south side of Rich Lane. King's semi-truck and trailer jackknifed and came to rest blocking Rich Lane.
King was not transported. All five occupants of Crippen's vehicle were extricated.
Crippen was transported by air-ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Crippen's passengers, Harley Childers, 26, of Blackfoot, and two juveniles were transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. One juvenile succumbed to their injuries and the other was transported by air-ambulance from Bingham Memorial Hospital to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Madison Degiulio, 18, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.
Next of kin has been notified.
Rich Lane was blocked for approximately seven hours.
Idaho State Police were assisted in their investigation by Blackfoot Fire Department and EMS, Fort Hall EMS, Blackfoot Police Department and Bingham County Sheriff's Office.