POCATELLO — A man who was in his 70s died Thursday night after falling while snowshoeing in the Mink Creek area of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Lorin Nielsen said the deceased, Bernard Montgomery, left at 9:30 a.m. to snowshoe with a friend, John Deldebbio, who is also in his 70s. Nielsen said officers responded to the trailhead, where they found Deldebbio's vehicle, after the men hadn't returned by dark.
Nielsen said an officer walked about a half mile up the trail, and authorities attempted to ping their cellphones, but failed to locate them. A short while later, Deldebbio called his family, who notified authorities, after walking back into cell range. Deldebbio reportedly said his friend had fallen and was lethargic.
Nielsen said an emergency medical helicopter was sent to the scene and landed on the ridge above where Montgomery had fallen, about 3 miles up the trail. He said Search and Rescue workers found Montgomery unconscious. They administered CPR but discontinued it after determining he had died. Montgomery was then transported by helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center, Nielsen said.