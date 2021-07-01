A 70-year-old man died Thursday after he reportedly fell into the Snake River.
A news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states the man was at the South bridge of Twin Bridges on Archer Highway. Witnesses said he was filling a water container when he fell into the river.
One of the witnesses was able to pull the man from the river and performed life-saving measures. He was transported to a hospital, but did not survive.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Central QRU, Tech Rescue and Air Idaho. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified.