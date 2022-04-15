At 6:20 a.m. on April 14, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to a structure fire at the Courtyard Apartment complex located at 1881 E. 17th Street in Idaho Falls.
Several people driving by the apartment complex called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch to report smoke and flames coming from the front of the complex.
IFPD closed all lanes of 17th Street, detouring traffic at Hoopes Avenue and Woodruff Avenue while firefighters battled the blaze and evacuated adjoining apartments. Idaho Falls Power and Intermountain Gas responded to secure utilities.
The Courtyard Apartments have both single-story and multi-story units. The fire originated in one of the single-story units. There was one adult male inside the apartment where the fire started. He was found deceased inside the apartment. One adult male, one adult female, and a dog were able to evacuate from the adjoining apartment to the east, all three of which had minor injuries and were treated on scene by ambulance personnel. There were no other injuries to civilians or first responders.
The apartment unit was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived and is a complete loss. There was also damage to the adjoining apartments. The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho responded to assist those displaced from the adjoining unit.
The estimated damages are not known at this time. The fire is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention Division.
Next of kin has been notified, however the victim’s name is not being released at this time to allow for additional notifications to be made.