PRESTON — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast Idaho are investigating a murder.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a man was murdered at a house on 2200 East near Preston in Franklin County.
Authorities have declined to identify the murder victim at this point and they said no arrests have been made. Other details about the crime such as when and how it occurred also haven't yet been released.
Authorities are asking that if you have any information about the murder to please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office immediately at 208-852-1234.
The Sheriff's Office had issued a press release Saturday night stating that it and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a man's death in Franklin County.
On Sunday morning the Sheriff's Office revealed that the man's death is being considered a homicide.
The Sheriff's Office said Preston police and Idaho State Police are assisting in the murder investigation.
"The Idaho State Police crime scene unit is on site to help with the crime scene," the Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday morning press release. "We have interviewed many people at this point. There have been no arrests made at this point in the investigation."
News that a suspicious death had occurred began to trickle out of Franklin County on Saturday night when numerous Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for a suspect. Information on that suspect has not yet been released but the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said there is currently no threat to the public.