An Idaho Falls man who robbed two convenience stores in January was sentenced Thursday to at least three years in prison.
Jere Arthur Alford, 32, was arrested in January after he robbed the Maverik Country Store on West Broadway and the Common Cents convenience store on 17th Street.
In both robberies the victims reported Alford had yellow caution tape wrapped around his head to cover his face and threatened store clerks with a yellow pry bar.
The prosecution and the defense jointly agreed to a three-year fixed sentence, arguing only over what the indeterminate sentence should be.
Defense Attorney Allen Browning said Alford's family described his crimes as out of character. Browning attributed the robberies to a mix of alcohol and medication Alford had recently started using. Browning added that his client had no recollection of the robberies, an assertion the prosecution did not challenge. He cited a psychiatrist who said a mix of the medication with alcohol can lead to drastic changes in behavior, but only in rare scenarios.
"Who wraps their face in crime scene tape then walks in with a crowbar to steal whiskey?" Browning said, adding that Alford was "out of his mind." He asked the judge for a three-year indeterminate sentence.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean said the death of a family member may also have influenced Alford's behavior, but he still threatened two people with a weapon, asking the judge for a 15-year indeterminate sentence.
"We have to deter others. We have to deter this defendant," Bean said.
District Judge Joel Tingey took a middle-road approach, sentencing Alford to three to 12 years in prison for robbery and three to 10 years for driving under the influence. A second robbery charge and an attempted burglary charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.