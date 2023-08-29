School bond election
Poll workers assist voters from precincts 27 and 49 at Hillcrest High School during Bonneville Joint School District 93's school bond election Tuesday.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane is encouraging Idahoans to participate in the election process and help their fellow citizens by registering as poll workers.

McGrane visited Idaho Falls on Tuesday morning and spoke with local legislators about the integrity and security of the election process.


