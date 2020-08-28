Last week, the city of Idaho Falls released “It’s Only a Roundabout,” a video that sought to teach residents how to use roundabouts. The humorous video narrated in a British accent explains just how exactly to navigate “that bloody roundabout” near the newly-opened Costco.
The video is just the latest in Idaho Falls marketing company I.E. Productions’ marketing ventures.
“I was really glad the city let us have some fun with it. They let us do our thing and tell a story that’s fun and entertaining, as well as being informative. It’s no good to make something that no one’s ever going to watch,” said Gary Stewart, I.E. Productions vice president and co-owner.
Other companies it has produced commercials for include Bingham Memorial Hospital, The Bank of Commerce, Ford and the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
“We’ve been around long enough that we’re starting to see things in the community that we helped develop from the beginning start to become very well-known in the community,” Stewart said.
Yet, as a company that specialized in video work, and with so many of the company's clients having to cancel events due to COVID-19, it found itself in a unique position. After event cancellations by clients that included the Eastern Idaho State Fair, I.E. Productions decided to fill its schedule holes by giving back to the community.
I.E. Productions has spent the spring and summer offering pro bono work to local organizations, including the Rotary Club, the Chamber of Commerce and the City Club. The marketing company helped these organizations hold live video streaming events that allowed them to stay connected to the community from afar.
“When this whole COVID thing came down, we saw a need and we said ‘OK, we’re going to step up’ ... We wanted to help organizations that we look up to and that we knew were going to struggle to get their messages out,” Stewart said.
Beginning in the early weeks of the pandemic, I.E. Productions held “lunch-ins” in which they invite local leaders to their studio to talk to the community through livestream video. Guests included Mayor Rebecca Casper and Gov. Brad Little. The company also provided its studio and video technology to the City Club’s “Candidate Form Series,” which hosted debates between local candidates on the 2020 ballots.
I.E. Productions also did pro bono work for the city of Idaho Falls this spring to help get messaging out about COVID-19, including placing billboards around the area.
"They stepped in and met with us and said, ‘Hey, what can we do?’ They were more concerned about helping with a crisis than they were with us sending them a bill," said Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls public information officer. "Coming from Las Vegas, I’m not used to businesses that are more concerned about their community than they are their bottom line."
When not assisting the community, I.E. Productions continues its work with regional and national clients as it heads into its 24th year of business. I.E. Productions is a full-service marketing company that services include video production, graphic design, web design and audio production. It also does event planning. Some of its biggest clients include Transwest Trailers and Johnny's Fine Foods.
“We’re always on the cutting edge of trends. ... Whatever was the new format so we never got stuck with just doing this or just doing that. We always innovate,” Stewart said.