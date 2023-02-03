Groundhog Day

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, while Vice President Dan McGinley reads the scroll during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 Barry Reeger

While officials from the National Weather Service in Pocatello said that the Groundhog Day predictions of six more weeks of winter when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow have historically not panned out, both the meteorologists and the marmot are predicting the next few weeks will in fact be cold.

"While it does seem to be quite a fun tradition, the groundhog predictions have not shown any historical accuracy," Meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said. "That being said, we are seeing slightly cooler than normal temperatures."


