Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, while Vice President Dan McGinley reads the scroll during the 137th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
While officials from the National Weather Service in Pocatello said that the Groundhog Day predictions of six more weeks of winter when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadowhave historically not panned out, both the meteorologists and the marmot are predicting the next few weeks will in fact be cold.
"While it does seem to be quite a fun tradition, the groundhog predictions have not shown any historical accuracy," Meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said. "That being said, we are seeing slightly cooler than normal temperatures."
According to records dating back to 1887, the famous,furry rodent from Pennsylvania has made predictions on winter weather more than 100 times during the annual Groundhog Day celebration. While some would say this could make him a professional in the matter, he has only been right roughly 40% of the time.
Visitors from all over gathered together Thursday at Gobbler's Knob watching closely to see if Phil saw his shadow. Officials said that he did, meaning six more weeks of winter, the same prediction he made in 2021 and 2022.
Along with the rodent's predictions of an extended winter, officials from the National Weather Service and Climate Prediction Center also are forecasting slightly cooler temperatures, uncharacteristic of historical norms for this time of year.
McKaughan said that where the historical normal for the area on Feb. 3 is commonly around 31 degrees, Idaho Falls saw 27 degrees Friday. Idaho Falls recorded a record low of 32 below zero on Monday.
While the weather service only does weekly predictions, officials from the Climate Prediction Center have put out seasonal predictions with the same consensus, cooler than normal temperatures for the time of year, McKaughan said.
Also affecting weather patterns in the area, across the country and even across the world, is the intermittent climate phenomena, La Niña.
La Niña years brings cooler-than-normal temperatures in the northwestern United States, accompanied by higher levels of precipitation. It is brought about by changing ocean temperatures in the eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator. The cooler water affects weather patterns during the months of December, January and February.
“The changes are not drastic compared to other years,” McKaughan said. “It might be a little colder and maybe a little wetter than normal but nothing to be worried about.”
