Closeup groom and bride are holding hands at wedding day ang show rings. Concept of love family
Getty Images

Editor’s note: The following is a list of marriages recorded in Bonneville County in the month of October.

Kayden Bryce Parker and Brynn Jennifer Becker

Jordan Alan Bossard and Chelsea Ruth Moore

Blaik B Beattie and Marjan Wetzel

Grant Cowley and Kaitlyn Summers

Romero Isifredo Diaz and Maria Luisa Saldana Rodriguez

Alan Harris Garland Jr. and Rebekah Anne Hannah

Jesse Allan Park and Hayley Marie Murphy

Walter Pitcher and Robin Hailey Stapleton

Bravo Santiago Lira and Ana Lilia Perez Sosa

Gregory Scott Madson and Kathryn Deanne Carmona

Victor Orozco Carranza and Mirella Ramirez

Kenric Jaxson Mantooth and Ashley Ann Marie Johnson

Edward Charles Fay and Leann Marie Zimmer

Tyler Allen Haack and Fiorella R Jensen

Joseph James Deyo and Carly Jo Marra

Bobbie Elisha Anderson and Katya Celina O’Connor

Esmerago Hernandez and Zulema De Jesus Flores

Travis Aaron St. John and Rebecca Ann Anderson

Michael Allan Klingler and Rebekah Nichole Bell

Ali Adel Alsaleh and Jessica Izucar

Christopher Lee Reynolds and Kathryn Lindsay Stanger

Kevin Paul Chaika and Tasha Nicole Moffet

Michael William Sanders and Shane Adam Lees

Brandon Neil Pierce and Danielle Avery Whitaker

Kelly Clayton Clay and Jennifer Leah Koenig

Porter Kent Lovejoy and Megan Fullmer

Kenneth Andrew Long and Natasha Ladawn Smith

Addison David Gallup and Brenna Maggie Johnson

Luis Alberto Campos and Kimberly Ann Johnson

Steven Ray Ball and Lucy Marie Avelar

Richard Allen Thorndike Jr. and Barbara Jeanne Skinner

Taran A Quinton and Rebecca Michelle Smith

Saul Pina and Nikia Marie Jordan

Robert D Allen and Carla Aileen Killian

Clifton Andrew Wagoner and Teresa Marie Rigby

Curtis Alan Barnes and Demarie Nycole Dalton

Alexander D Musselman and Krista Jean Howard

Jose Concepcion Mendoza-Acosta and Elisa Gonzalez Concepsion

Francisco Javier Gordo and Colleen Esperansa Swearingen

Alejandro Rodriguez Ortiz and Kimberly Garcia Torres

Irvin Miguel Jauregui and Mireya Jocelyn Alcocer

Samuel Mark Bennett and Marissa Lynne Snelling

Travis Seth Robertson and Shyler Nicole Byrd

Jared Kaye Johnson and Brook Helen Freeman

Andrue Duncan Oliphant and Indigo Young

Timothy Butikofer and Alexandra Lovejoy

Alexander Edward Lecheminant and Breanna Marie Rackham

Raul Pina and Ana Karen Lizarraga Gomez

Jordan Brent Robb and Abigail Jane Robb

Leonardo Velasco and Esmeralda Martinez Hernandez

Zachary Steven Hurrle and Jennifer Lozano

Tyson John Ward and Kensley Paige Dickson

Richard Steven Percinsky Jr. and Hannah Elaine Stedry

Joshua Leroy Jansen and Nicole Shereen Klein

Tanner Michael Smith and Stephanie Jean Winn

John William Robinson and Bobbi Jo Nielsen

Chad Thomas Kenison and Kimberlee Cook

Cade Clinton John and Annalyse Hyde

Matthew Dennis Bierma and Taylor Lyn Peery

Kevin Matthew Fisher and Ladawn Elaine Johnson

Bridger Leroy Taylor and Abby Hope Taylor

Taylor Bruce Payne and Rachel Nichole Dejong

Eduardo Rafael Medina and Abril Eunice Flores

Monte Blair Francis and Carla Anne Still

Andrew Rea Watson and Makayla Jean Simon

Robert Anthony Spence and Lindsay Anne Smith

Jacob Bradford Sanders and Alexis Marie Jane Danielson

Servando Omar Fierro-Rodriguez and Randee Don Carroll

John Charles Rutledge and Heather Renae Castillo

Jesus Garcia Galvez and Maribel Santos Hernandez

Chet Andrew Bergeson and Clairissa Leonard

Andrew Isaac Stewart and Megan Marie Martin

Daniel Wayne Mickelsen and Aleisha Marie Holladay

Nicholas Chase Collins and Elizabeth Oceana Gibson

Bruce Christopher Tablot and Kelsi Brie Thompson

Kelton Frank Whipple and Marissa Anne Martin

Theodor Richard Chambers and Brieanna Holt

Daniel Doherty and Alekzandria Peugh

Gensy Rene Barrientos Suchite and Lidia Guisela Chacon Ovalle

Casey Jack Kristofferson and Amber Michele Fontenot

Brandon Jackson Briggs and Jerika Arellano

Casey Thomas Powell and Nikki Feliciano

Jason Wade Reimer and Lynet Ross Trujillo

Jason Scott Baird and Heather Fern Buck

Jose Armando Barrios Ortega and Herendida Quintero

Kade Kent Cornelison and Beverly A. Yule

Kevin Lamont Daugherty Sr. and Brandy Joann Satterfield

Justin Tyler Batalden and Justine Elisa Moraca

Robert Douglas Brown and Jodie Ceira Gray