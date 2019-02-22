Mars City Design CEO and self-described "Marschitect" Vera Mulyani is in Idaho Falls this weekend as the guest speaker for the city's Engineers Week events.
Mulyani was born in Jakarta and grew up in France. She received an architecture degree in Paris and a visual arts degree in New York City, directing short films for years before moving to California. In 2014, she founded Mars City Design to help research and create the buildings and tools that would eventually end up being used by Martian colonists.
During her time in Idaho Falls, she will talk to eighth-grade girls at Idaho National Laboratory, advanced high school students at a Friday night reception and the general public at the Museum of Idaho. After she arrived in town on Thursday, the Post Register interviewed her about Mars City Design and what she hoped students would take from her talks.
Where did the idea for Mars City Design come from?
In 2014, there were a lot of people who wanted to go to Mars one way ... I was thinking, if people really want to start civilization there, then space needs to be more open to the human aspects of how space design works.
How do you start designing something that can exist on another planet?
That's the most interesting thing. We are still gathering a lot of information, learning together with scientists, researchers, engineers from NASA. A lot of information is not there yet, but we can already experiment with the extreme environment aspects that push our design to the next level. It helps us think about our life here on Earth, too.
How does that research affect people here on Earth?
We take everything for granted, like how we don't realize that clean water is precious. When you're away from home and away from the people surrounding you, that becomes something you realize. Without the environment and these people around me, I would be really lost.
Mars City has an annual design competition for college students. What does that look like?
Previous years, we have been focused on really general things. Urban design, technology — basically it's been really free. This year, it becomes more and more specific in the subject. It's more realistic and trying to respond to the gap between what we project humans can do to satisfy our psychological and physical needs and where we're at in terms of technology.
What are you planning to tell the students who will see you speak this weekend?
We're not who we are based on where we were born or how we look or what background we're coming from. We can decide our destination based on whoever you desire to get inspiration from, what you feel inside and how you can contribute back to the world.
Do you think some of these students could be involved in future missions to Mars?
I would love for that to happen. I think this is the generation that will lead us to complete what we've had a vision to finish from the first time that humans saw Mars, since the time of Galileo.