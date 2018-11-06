Republican Gary Marshall is expected to defeat Democrat Pat Tucker in the race to represent District 30A in the Idaho House of Representatives.
As of 10:45 p.m., Marshall led Tucker with 9,250 votes to 3,714 votes for Tucker.
"Things are looking good for me. I've always wanted to serve in the Legislature and it looks like this is going to happen now," Marshall said.
Marshall is a first-time candidate for the District 30A House seat. Marshall defeated incumbent Rep. Jeff Thompson in the Republican primary in May to become the party's candidate. He was a history professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho and has committed to improving education as part of his platform.
Pat Tucker is also a first-time candidate for state office. After her daughter's death in a car accident in 2002, she successfully campaigned to extend the statute of limitations for careless driving in Montana. Tucker's campaign platform included support for Medicaid expansion and of more socially progressive positions than Marshall, such as anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people.
"She is a very determined lady and she campaigned hard. My hat is off to her for that," Marshall said.
District 30 covers the western half of Bonneville County, excluding the Idaho Falls area, and represents more than 38,000 people. Incumbent Rep. Wendy Horman is unopposed in the election for the 30B house seat.