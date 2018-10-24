The candidates for the District 30A House seat outlined very different visions Wednesday night of how they view Idaho’s government, even as they agreed on a handful of issues.
Democrat Pat Tucker brought many of her answers back to criticizing Idaho’s current government, which has had a Republican-majority Legislature for more than 50 years and a “trifecta” of GOP control of the governorship plus the Legislature since 1994. Tucker repeatedly characterized it as a failed one-party system that shut out too many people’s voices and said balance is needed.
“I represent all Idahoans, our neighbors, our co-workers, my (Idaho National Laboratory) colleagues and each and every one of you,” Tucker said in her opening statement. “My opponent is a member of the Republican Party, which increasingly represents a very small minority of the rich, the powerful and the connected. I represent the hard working, the shut out, the voiceless. Our one-party rule has broken and poisoned our state government. We cannot have this.”
Republican Gary Marshall defended Idaho’s political system, while also saying he doesn’t agree with everything in his party’s platform and he would be an independent voice in Boise.
“If you try to pin everything in the Republican Party platform on me, Pat, you do not know who I am, and I resent that,” he said at one point.
If Democrats want to make policy, Marshall said, they should learn how to connect with voters and win elections.
“I would like to say, however, folks, we do not have a one-party system in this state,” Marshall said. “The Democratic Party can have it their way when the people of Idaho start electing them. If you want something other than a one-party system, get your party in line with the people of Idaho.”
Tucker’s and Marshall’s race is the only contested one in the heavily Republican district, which includes parts of western Bonneville County outside of the city of Idaho Falls. The Republican incumbents are running unopposed for the district’s other two seats. Marshall beat GOP incumbent Jeff Thompson in the primary in May.
The debate at the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center was organized by the League of Women Voters. Post Register commentary page editor Bryan Clark moderated and asked questions submitted by the audience, which were a mix of questions on issues the Legislature has been debating in recent years and a few more philosophical ones.
Tucker said implementing Medicaid expansion would be her top priority and brought many of her answers back to it. She said she carried petitions to get Proposition 2 on the ballot, and challenged Marshall to take a firmer stance on it. Marshall said several times he would vote to fund Medicaid expansion if the voters pass it.
“I consider myself a moderate Republican quite frankly, and I have always said the ‘gap’ needs to be fixed,” Marshall said.
Marshall said he is “adamantly opposed to abortion. Even scientists who are atheists understand ... that life begins at conception.”
Tucker said abortion has been used to divide voters and people who oppose abortion should support legislation such as the bill House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, proposed this year to extend contraceptive coverage to poor women.
“If you are opposed to abortion, let’s figure out a way to reduce abortion,” Tucker said. “Let’s find a way to support our kids after they’re born.”
Issues on which they differed include primary elections — Tucker called on both parties to hold open primaries while Marshall defended the current closed Republican primaries — and adding anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender people to state code, which Tucker backs and Marshall doesn’t.
“We need to do this as an example of fairness, equity and equal protection for all Idahoans,” Tucker said.
Marshall and Tucker agreed creating an independent ethics commission would be a good idea. They also agreed the state should do something to address the current exemption from homicide laws for parents who believe in faith healing and whose children die from treatable illnesses. And both support raising teacher pay.
Tucker said she would have supported legislation that was voted down this years to take firearms away from people convicted of misdemeanor domestic abuse. Marshall said he would have needed to study the bill but also said the state should be cautious about passing more laws restricting people’s freedom.
“We have to be very careful when one or two people’s experience results in more law,” he said.
Video of the debate will be posted on the League of Women Voters’ Facebook page later. Marshall and Tucker will debate again Monday at Compass Academy, at a debate organized by the government students there. That debate starts at 7 p.m. at the school, 955 Garfield St.