The 30A House seat is the only one in that district that will have a new incumbent in January.
Gary Marshall, a farmer and longtime educator from Osgood, is the Republican nominee, having beaten incumbent Rep. Jeff Thompson in the May primary. Democrat Pat Tucker, who has lived in Idaho Falls for the past 26 years and works at Idaho National Laboratory, is running against him for the seat.
Incumbent Sen. Dean Mortimer and 30B Rep. Wendy Horman, both Republicans, are running for re-election unopposed. The district, which includes much of Ammon and western Bonneville County outside the city of Idaho Falls, is heavily Republican. Out of its 24,298 registered voters 61 percent are Republicans and 6 percent are Democrats, according to the Idaho Secretary of State's office, with 32 percent unaffiliated. Marshall and Thompson got a combined 5,474 votes in the primary compared to 539 for Tucker.
Marshall graduated from Bonneville High School and got his bachelor's and master's degrees from Brigham Young University. He taught government and history in Idaho Falls schools, spent a few years as an assistant principal and then taught American Heritage at Ricks College for 27 years. He was an administrator there when it transitioned to being Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2001.
Marshall said he has been interested in running for office for a while but was leery about it while he was working, since he taught classes in subjects where someone could try to push their political views if they so chose, and he wanted to make sure he kept his beliefs separate from his work.
"I tell people what I'm bringing to the Legislature is a full life's experience," Marshall said. "I'm retired. I have the time."
Tucker said her father's family was helped greatly by the New Deal during the Franklin Roosevelt administration, giving her the idea at a young age that government could be a positive force. The way Tucker sees it, more than two decades of Republican domination in Idaho and, increasingly, at the national level has led to a government that represents the interests of a minority of the electorate, shuts out Democrats and moderate Republicans alike and fosters a "politics of cruelty" that doesn't address human needs such as health care and education.
"We have to have our government be relevant to our people," she said. "Our laws have to reflect the life experience of our people. And we haven't had that in Idaho for decades."
Voters who want to hear from Marshall and Tucker have two opportunities coming up. They will face off at a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens Community Center, 535 West 21st St. They will meet again at a forum at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 hosted by the government students at Compass Academy, 955 Garfield St.
Medicaid expansion
Tucker is "passionately supportive" of Proposition 2, the ballot measure this year to expand Medicaid to everyone making up to 138 percent of the poverty level.
The Affordable Care Act originally envisioned every state would expand Medicaid, but a 2012 Supreme Court ruling made it optional. Lawmakers have debated different alternatives since then but haven't passed anything. Tucker views the need for the ballot measure as a symptom of legislative dysfunction.
"We have a government that's not relevant to the life experience of our people," she said.
Marshall didn't say whether he favors Medicaid expansion, but he said he would support funding it if the initiative passes. If it fails, he said he would work to find another solution to help the estimated 51,000 to 62,000 people who don't qualify for Medicaid now or for subsidized insurance on the state exchange.
"I've been concerned for a long time," he said. "We've got to do something about that Medicaid gap. We can't keep kicking that can down the road."
He also supports getting a federal waiver to allow the sale of cheaper insurance plans that don't cover all of the required benefits under the ACA.
"If health insurance plans have to include all that stuff then they'll always be extremely expensive," he said.
Proposition 1
Marshall and Tucker both oppose Proposition 1, the proposal to legalize instant horse racing machines at some racetracks.
Marshall doesn't think the state should legalize a certain form of gambling just to benefit the horse racing industry. He also thinks the proposal is unconstitutional, since the state Constitution bans most forms of gambling, including slot machines and "any electronic or electromechanical imitation or simulation of any form of casino gambling."
"I don't think there's any question that they simulate and imitate those kind of machines," Marshall said.
Tucker thinks the state shouldn't encourage gambling, and she doesn't like the way the proposal's supporters are selling it as saving the horse industry.
"I think it's really mostly about legalizing gambling," she said.
Marijuana
Marshall said he supports making cannabidiol oil and medical marijuana available if they are regulated.
"I am not against medical marijuana if it is prescribed, the dosages are clear and it's from a registered pharmacy," he said.
Tucker supports legalizing CBD oil and medical marijuana and decriminalizing recreational marijuana. She said she has talked to people who were dying of cancer or struggling with opioid addictions or post-traumatic stress disorder who have benefited from it.
"Medical marijuana has helped where nothing else has been able to," she said.
Eventually, she would like to see marijuana legalized and taxed, although she doesn't think Idahoans are ready for that yet.
Education
Tucker blames the 2006 tax shift, which cut property taxes while adding a point to the sales tax, for the sharp drop in school funding during the recession. The state has been trying to catch up since 2015; lawmakers have hiked education funding by several hundred million since then, although it is still lower in many areas than pre-recession if inflation is taken into account.
Tucker wants to return to a more stable funding source for education. She wants to address inequities between districts and fund pre-kindergarten and early childhood education programs, saying the current system is "setting our children up for failure before they even start." This ends up costing society more in the long run, she said, and helps drive Idaho's high prison population.
"Let's put that money into education and let's create a standard of being the best," she said.
Education is also one of Marshall's top interests. He said Idaho needs to raise teacher pay to compete with neighboring states and retain teachers, and he supports GOP gubernatorial candidate Brad Little's proposal to bring the starting salary up to $40,000 a year. For a while, Marshall taught prospective teachers at BYU-Idaho and was the dean of the College of Education and Human Development, and he said he knew people who decided not to go into teaching due to the pay.
"I've seen how our system kind of discourages some of the best and the brightest from coming in," he said.
Marshall noted that the Legislature has been increasing education funding, although he said it might have to increase more to get to where it needs to be.
Prison population
Idaho has the 13th-highest incarceration rate in the country. Prisons and local jails are mostly full, and the state has been sending hundreds of inmates to a private prison in Texas. Earlier this year the state Board of Correction raised the possibility of spending $500 million on a prison expansion.
Both Marshall and Tucker say they would prefer to see the state change the way it punishes some nonviolent criminals rather than build a new prison. Marshall wants the state to get rid of mandatory minimum sentences, especially for drugs, and spend more on treatment programs.
"I'd hope that we could work at that end and not just try to build another prison," Marshall said.
Tucker said she would study the issue carefully, but she too said she would rather see the state reduce the number of nonviolent offenders who are incarcerated.
"I think that's a huge amount of money" to build a new prison, she said.
Sales tax on groceries
Currently, Idaho's 6 percent sales tax applies to grocery purchases the same as it does for most other sales. This is somewhat unusual — most states exempt groceries from sales tax. Out of Idaho's neighbors, two lack a sales tax entirely, while three exempt groceries and Utah, the only state to tax groceries at all, does so at a lower rate.
A push to remove the tax has been gaining steam over the past few years, and a bill repealing it passed with bipartisan support in 2017. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter vetoed it. However, both Little and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan want to repeal it. Marshall also favors repeal, although he said the state would have to work out details such as how to tax prepared foods at a grocery store versus the same items at a restaurant.
Tucker said she would oppose repeal for now. She said she might back it in the future if the state returns to a system to fund education that's more dependable than the sales tax.
"I don't want to see our taxes decline," she said. "I think we're undertaxed in terms of education."