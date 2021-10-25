Bonneville Joint School District 93’s mask requirement was lifted on Monday as the district moved into the moderate risk phase of its COVID-19 response plan.
The school district announced it was moving to the moderate risk phase in a weekly update sent Thursday to parents. The threshold of this phase is 20-50 new weekly cases.
“We’re definitely seeing a downtrend finally, which has been really good for our schools, our kids, as well as our employees,” said Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme in an Oct. 18 Facebook superintendent chat with D93 families.
According to district COVID-19 case data, transmission has been lower in October as transmission has hovered around 20 weekly cases. On Monday, the district recorded 21.1 new weekly cases.
Bonneville implemented a mask requirement Oct. 4 after high rates of transmission in the latter half of September where the district exceeded 50 new weekly cases two weeks in a row.
Under the moderate risk phase of the plan, non-immune staff and students with unexplained symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent home but may return to school with a negative COVID-19 test. Contact tracing will be conducted and families will be notified of exposure at school. Non-immune staff and students exposed to COVID-19 will be asked to voluntarily quarantine for seven days from exposure.
School districts without a universal masking policy in place are more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a Sept. 24 news release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC released three studies in a weekly Morbidity and Mortality report that highlighted the importance of universal masking to prevent COVID-19 transmission, the release said.
One of the studies found that during the two weeks following the start of school, the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was less than half the rate in counties with school mask requirements (16.32 per 100,000/day) compared with counties without school mask requirements (34.85 cases per 100,000/day), the release said. The researchers examined county COVID-19 case data nationwide from July 1 to Sept. 4.
Another report from Arizona revealed that schools in two of the state’s most populous counties, Maricopa and Pima counties, were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks if they did not have a mask requirement at the start of school compared with schools that required universal masking on day one, the release said.
“Universal masking is an important component in the recommended layered prevention strategy for schools, and this study continues to demonstrate that facemasks when used as part of the larger strategy can reduce spread of COVID-19 and prevent outbreaks in schools,” the release said.
District 93 was not enforcing its mask requirement in the red phase. The district allowed students to not wear masks if parents were strongly opposed to it.
“I just want to express our appreciation of our parents that did support us through the red phase, especially those that may have been unsure of masks or maybe weren’t excited about sending their kids to school with masks,” Woolstenhulme said in the superintendent chat. “For those people that were really opposed, I hope you felt like we were working with families and trying to accommodate and not put students in a really tough situation.”