The Bonneville County Fair is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and run for a full week at the fairgrounds south of Idaho Falls.
While final details for the event have not been decided yet, the fair will take multiple precautions to limit the risk of attendance. Face masks will be required for any person coming to the fairgrounds during the event and the fair will follow recommendations from the University of Idaho on social distancing and increased hand-washing. Many of the fair’s largest events will be broadcast on livestream for people unwilling or unable to be there in person.
County Commissioner Bryon Reed, who oversees the fair board, said the precautions were a compromise to let the fair continue while trying to limit attendance and risk.
“We’d love to have the full fair that we did last year, but under the circumstances, everyone understands that this is what we’ll have to work through this year,” Reed said.
The moves come as some other fairs in the state have eliminated attendance from the general public and narrowed the fairs’ focus to the 4-H exhibits and livestock sales.
The safety discussions around the fair ramped up after a call Gov. Brad Little had with county commissioners across the state earlier this month. According to Reed, Little told the commissioners during the call that he wanted as many 4-H students as possible to participate in their local county fairs this year and urged them to start working on safety protocols.
Alaena Ruth is the 4-H youth development coordinator in Bonneville County through the University of Idaho extension office. She had heard from 4-H club leaders in the region that there was a lot of student enthusiasm during their Zoom meetings over the last three months.
“They are excited about the fact we’re doing a little more online. Our audience gets a lot bigger across the state when we offer those things,” Ruth said.
A family dinner and parking lot dance have been canceled, but otherwise the fair plans to operate with a close-to-normal slate of events. While students will be able to keep their animals at the fairground during the week, Ruth said families were asked to take them home when possible to limit the number of people spending time on the fairgrounds.
Fair officials currently plan to offer online stream of some of the major competitions during the fair through Facebook Live. The animal auction sale that ends the fair will also have an online component provided by Hurley Auctions to allow for remote bidding on livestock.
To make the face mask requirement appeal to the competing kids, the fair will also introduce a competitive category for mask design. Ruth said that events at the 4-H center to host those decoration events will begin later this month, with the materials supplied by fair organizers at no cost to the participants.
“In 4-H clubs we learn while we’re doing, so we are excited to have kids learn to be safe by making their own masks,” Ruth said.
The finalized plans for the precautions and video plans at the county fair will be decided during the Fair Board meeting on July 6. The Bonneville County Fair has been held since 1912. This will be the second year the fair is being held at its improved location near the University of Idaho’s extension office.