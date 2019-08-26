McKayla Matlack will be the new CEO of Development Workshop.
Matlack, who has been working there for 14 years, will replace Mike O’Bleness, who is retiring after 34 years. She will step into her new role Sept. 21.
“After conducting a nationwide search, the board ultimately chose one of our own,” O’Bleness said in a statement.
Development Workshop provides vocational training, employment and placement services to people with disabilities, running three facilities in Idaho Falls, Salmon and Rexburg. Its 50th anniversary will be next year. Matlack started as a developmental specialist at Development Workshop’s Salmon location. She has been in senior leadership for the past decade, most recently serving as vice president of Medicaid Services.
“Essentially it was just the next thing for my career,” Matlack said of her new role. “I love Development Workshop. I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”
The organization said in a news release that Matlack has “been at the forefront of multiple projects and initiatives over the years,” including expanding services to children ages 3 to 21, developing and implementing occupational skills training programs, and organizing and creating the curriculum for staff training events.
Matlack said she wants to continue to work on building relationships with the community and employers, employee retention and training, staying ahead of policy developments that affect Development Workshop’s clients and making sure they continue to support people through vocational and daily living programs.
“We just want to continue to be a positive part of the community for people with disabilities and those who are disadvantaged,” she said.
Matlack has been honored as DWI employee of the year in the past and is also a past recipient of the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Under 40 award. She is also president of the Civitan Club of Idaho Falls and helped to organize the first local Community Junior Civitan Club.