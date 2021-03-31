If there be leprechauns in Idaho perhaps they've stopped hiding their gold at the end of rainbows and started doling out riches at the Maverik off U.S. Highway 20 in Rexburg instead.
Twice in the span of 10 days in late March the store sold six-figure-winning lottery tickets. William Bradshaw, of St. Anthony, was the latest recent big winner, claiming a $300,000 winning Money Blitz Scratch ticket he bought from the lucky store, an Idaho Lottery news release said.
“I had just gotten off work and I bought the ticket on my way home. I scratched it in my truck, saw the money bag, saw the $300,000 prize, and couldn’t believe it. I locked the doors of my truck, signed the ticket, and took a picture of it in case my dog ate it,” Bradshaw said in the release. “I found the needle in the haystack! I must have sat there for an hour.”
Bradshaw told Idaho Lottery officials he plans to pay off his debt and buy a truck that will be new to him, then invest the remainder of his winnings.
But Bradshaw wasn't alone in his luck at that particular store.
Brent Camphouse, of Rexburg, won $150,000 when he matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball from the March 21 draw. His ticket also had the PowerPlay feature, which was 3X that Saturday night, and tripled his non-jackpot winning prize from $50,000 up to $150,000, an earlier Idaho Lottery news release said.
Camphouse is described as "a very faithful customer" of Maverik, so much that his wife and the employees of Maverik refer to him as “The Maverik Man,” the release said.
“I checked my winning numbers on the Lottery’s website. I sure was happy I had PowerPlay,” Camphouse told Idaho Lottery officials as he claimed his prize at Lottery offices in Boise on March 25 along with his wife and grandson.
After finding out they won, Camphouse’s wife notified her part-time job that she was officially retiring so that she could be home with her husband who is also enjoying retirement. “I don’t even think my boss believes me,” she told the lottery officials.
For its part in selling the winning $300,000 ticket to Bradshaw, Maverik received a bonus of $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery. The store got an additional $15,000 bonus for selling Camphouse his Powerball ticket.
“We are thrilled that two of our local Maverik fans scored huge during a routine stop at their neighborhood store,” said Sheila Merrigan, executive regional director at Maverik.
Idaho Lottery retail locations in Madison County have become a hot spot in the Gem State, the release said. In addition to the two aforementioned wins, since Dec. 15, Madison County retailers have been on a lucky streak, recording as many winners of $50,000 or more as the number of winners from Boise. The other wins have come from the Walmart Fuel Center in Rexburg ($50,000), Great Scott’s in Rexburg ($77,000), and Brad’s Exxon in Sugar City ($100,000).
But Powerball wins such as Camphouse's will be a thing of the past in Idaho come Aug. 23. That's when the state will stop selling Powerball tickets after the Idaho Legislature's House State Affairs Committee, fearing foreign participation in the Powerball lottery, voted 10-4 on March 10 to kill a bill that would have allowed the game with huge jackpots to continue.
The move came after Idaho Lottery officials sought a change in state law because Powerball is expanding to include Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022, the Associated Press reported. But current Idaho law only allows lotteries in the state played by people in the U.S. and Canada.
Idaho Lottery officials have said Powerball generates about $28 million in sales annually in the state, with schools receiving about $14 million per year, the Associated Press reported.