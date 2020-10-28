Mayor Sean Coletti has announced his chosen recipients of the 2020 Ammon Mayor’s Community Service Awards. The winners will be recognized at a city council meeting in November.
Coletti first established the awards in 2018.
“I started this my first year as mayor. I saw a need to highlight service in the community. I think that by recognizing those people you serve two purposes. You encourage them to continue serving in that way and you also encourage others to follow in their footsteps,” Coletti said.
Coletti chooses the award winners from a pool of nominees both submitted by the public and those he himself has observed in the community.
“They are acts from people that impress me, inspire me and make me feel like they need to be recognized," Coletti said.
The mayor’s office released the following list of recipients, along with Coletti's reason for giving them recognition:
Bruce Ard: Ard served as Ammon's mayor from 1988 to 2009. "He had a profound impact on the character and development of the City of Ammon. Even after finishing his time as Mayor, Bruce continued to serve for 10+ additional years as Chairman of the Ammon Urban Renewal Board.”
Fawn Zirker: Zirker works as at EIRMC as a registered nurse. During the first few months of the pandemic, she traveled to New York City to help alleviate their nursing shortage. “Fawn has seen first-hand the effects of COVID-19. She has not only served our community as a nurse, but has also spent many hours in communities out of the state assisting in their hospitals as a nurse. Her example of service and her efforts to inform the community about the virus are to be commended this year.”
Lonny Fullmer: Fullmer is a leader with The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. "He has spent many hours with his Scouts teaching and doing community service, including working on many projects in Ammon's parks. Thanks to Lonny for his commitment to improving young lives and his local community."
Brandy Green Shurts and Suzanne Green Sibbett: These sisters have volunteered to run the Ammon Winter Light Parade for years. "They have shown great commitment to see the Parade become an even better Ammon event every year."
Robert Petersen: Petersen has assisted Ammon in setting up its fiber network. "Petersen has quietly been a guiding force for Ammon Fiber's success. He has (lent) much time, effort and intellect toward supporting the Ammon Model and its development and influence throughout Idaho."
Jorden Cammack: Cammack is the president and founder of the newly established Ammon Arts Community Theater. The Theater put on its first show, Seussical the Musical, in August. "Jorden took a great idea — the Ammon Arts Community Theatre — and ran with it, even in the midst of some very difficult circumstances with the virus restrictions."
Geri Rackow: Rackow is the director of Eastern Idaho Public Health. "Geri has given countless hours over the past several months in an unexpected and difficult time to help lead Ammon and our region out of the COVID-19 pandemic. She cares deeply for the community health, and it shows in her role as Director of Eastern Idaho Public Health. She also serves on Ammon's Parks and Trails Committee, a service for which we are grateful."
Citizen of the Year - Jerry Clark (posthumously): Clark was a 66-year-old Ammon resident who worked at Piano Gallery for years. He died in a car accident in March. "Jerry quietly went about his work and life blessing those around him, until he was tragically taken from us in an accident on March 16, 2020. He was a musician. Most of us knew him as a piano tuner. He selflessly gave of his time, skills and talents whenever asked. He did not ask for praise or acclaim. He was a fine example of the service-driven life, to which we can all aspire."