Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are asking community members to help support the Community Food Basket — Idaho Fallsduring Tuesday’s Fourth of July parade.
Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said the agency is in need of a donation boost.
“We’re serving about 1,500 families a month, which ends up being about 6,000 people due to the economy,” Jacksonsaid. “… We’re serving more people right now than we were during the height of the pandemic with emergency food. …We call it food-flation, rent-flation, gas-flation. We’re just doing what we can to meet the need.”
City leaders and other volunteers will be accepting cash and Venmo donations to help feed local citizens who could use a helping hand. They’ll be collecting monetary offerings in donation buckets.
“We hope everyone who comes to celebrate will remember the many people in our community who could use some help during these trying times,” Casper said in a news release. “Hunger in our community is real. These people are our friends and neighbors.
"Please join us in celebrating our nation’s independence in a way that exemplifies the generous spirit of our country and our community. Your kind gesture will mean a lot more than you ever realize.”
Paradegoers will be able to spot the mayor and City Council members walking alongside a vintage, Idaho Falls fire truck from Farr’s Candy, the press release said. They will be entry No. 18 in the parade.
Last year, the Council raised $3,096.94 for the Food Basket. This year, it's hoping to surpass that mark.
“It’s kind of been a tradition,” said Eric Grossarth, Idaho Falls public information officer. “For the past couple years, they’ve been collecting donations to help the Food Basket. It’s a gathering of the community, and it’s another way for us to come together and help those around us.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to help people in the community.
The Community Food Basket can take $1 in cash donations and convert it into $4.80 worth of food, Jackson said.
“Food is always our greatest need,” she said. “Summers are really tough. There’s not a lot of food drives going on in the summer. Kids are eating breakfast and lunch at home, and so families actually need us more sometimes during the summer.”
While the Community Food Basket will always accept food donations (just not during the parade), monetary donations can actually go farther to meet the needs of the community.
“That’s part of the reason that we do the parade,” Jackson said. “We can take those cash donations and buy pallet quantities of the items that we need the most. In a food drive, you might get a few hundreds of something, but when you can purchase exactly what you need, you get enough to feed families for the whole month. Right now, we really need peanut butter, and that’s going to be our next purchase.”
As a nonprofit, the Community Food Basket doesn’t pay tax, and the grocery stores in town don’t charge the organization for freight costs.
All of that means even little donations during the parade can make a big difference.
“That’s fun for the kids to put the cash in the little buckets that we have,” Grossarth said.
