Mayor and City Council members to collect funds for the Community Food Basket during the parade

Idaho Falls City Councilman Tom Hally collects monetary donations for the Community Food Basket during the 2022 Fourth of July parade.

 Courtesy city of Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council are asking community members to help support the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls during Tuesday’s Fourth of July parade.

Community Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson said the agency is in need of a donation boost. 


