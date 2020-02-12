Meals on Wheels has started a new Adopt a Senior program, and Idaho Falls City Council members have all adopted local seniors.
The program is intended as a way to allow people to help the Meals on Wheels program in a low-cost way. For $52, donors’ money provides one meal every week for a year to a senior or disabled adult. The Meals on Wheels delivers between 180 and 215 meals on weekdays and approximately 370 meals on weekends to residents across Bonneville County.
“We were talking about how we could get big donors. I said why don’t we get smaller ones?” said Helen Stanton, the volunteer who came up with the idea. “People want to give, but they can’t always give large amounts. Every dollar makes a difference.”
According to Stanton, Mayor Rebecca Casper approached her at the Senior Talent Show asking to adopt a senior. At the following city council meeting, Casper spoke to council members about the program. They all decided to adopt seniors of their own by donating.
Each donor gets a certificate and a handwritten thank you note from Stanton.
Since its December launch, the program has raised $1,600. The Adopt a Senior program is just the latest initiative in the ongoing attempt to save Meals on Wheels. In November, Meals on Wheels officials sent out letters explaining that the program would be discontinued on Nov. 30. The meal program’s discontinuation was due to a combination of rising costs and fewer monetary donations.
After news got out about Meals on Wheels’ lack of funding, a flood of donations allowed the meal program to stay afloat.
Valisa Say, executive director of the Idaho Falls Senior Citizens’ Community Center, is hoping these donations will help Meals on Wheels continue at least until spring.
Those looking to adopt a senior can do so by calling the senior center at 208 522-4357 or emailing ifsccc@gmail.com.