HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s Medicaid expansion sends more than $600 million into the state a year, according to a new independent report. That dollar amount, higher than previous forecasts, arrives in the buildup to a debate in the state capitol over the program’s future.
The Montana Healthcare Foundation and the Headwaters Foundation commissioned the work and announced the report here on Monday.
“It’s really telling the same story to what we’ve already seen,” said Bryce Ward, a health economist with the University of Montana and ABMJ Consulting.
Ward wrote the report with Brandon Bridge of the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research.
Overall, the findings show that savings and revenue tied to expansion outpace the expected cost to the state.
The expansion spending helps Montana’s economy in two ways. First, the federal government picks up most of enrollees’ cost of care. Ward said that largely replaces what was once covered by the state, health providers or patients.
Second, it supports new health care spending. There’s roughly 96,000 Montanans with access to treatment who may otherwise have gone without care due to the price.
That ripples through Montana’s economy. The report estimates it creates between 5,900 and 7,500, jobs and $350-$385 million in personal income each year between 2018 and 2020.
The breakdown is an update from the last foundation report released in April of 2018. That estimated the expansion brought $350 million to $400 million of new spending to Montana’s economy each year.
Ward said this time, the authors had two years worth of data, some of which came from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The report continued to chart a rise in labor force participation among Montanans who qualify for Medicaid while national participation went down.
“That suggests something interesting happened to low-income labor force participation in Montana that wasn’t observed among high-income Montanans [and] wasn’t observed among low-income people in the other parts of the United States,” Ward said.
He said that suggests the uptick may be tied to the expansion and its voluntary program that helps people get higher paying jobs.
Montana lawmakers approved the expansion in 2015. It extended coverage to people who made too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to cover medical bills. Montana’s share of the program is set to plateau at 10 percent by 2020.
Lawmakers agreed to pass the program with a 2019 sunset.
Many state lawmakers debating the program’s future haven’t focused on whether a version of the expansion survives the 2019 Legislature, but what shape it takes.
Republicans have advocated for changes like folding workforce or community requirements into the program and ensuring people with hidden assets can’t sneak into the system. Those are ideas lawmakers have clashed over.
Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, is drafting a bill to remove the expansion sunset.
Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, sponsored the first expansion deal and has said he’s working on the state’s “Help Act 2.0.”
Aaron Wernham, the Montana Healthcare Foundation chief executive officer, said once bills around the proposed future of the expansion are out of draft mode, the foundation will study what those policy changes could mean for its impact on the state and coverage.
“We really think it’s a key question to go from this theory to a projection of who is effected,” Wernham said. “We want to be able to look at barriers in Montana, things like a lack of transportation in rural areas.”