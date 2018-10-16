Idahoans will soon decide whether to drastically change who is eligible for government-funded health care statewide.
On Nov. 6, residents can vote on a ballot initiative to expand Medicaid to low-income Idahoans who fall within the health care coverage gap, meaning they make too much to qualify for traditional Medicaid but too little to qualify for subsidies to purchase insurance through Your Health Idaho.
A state-funded study of Medicaid expansion conducted by actuarial firm Milliman estimates there are 62,000 Idahoans in this gap, but up to 91,000 could sign up for the program if voters choose expansion.
Expansion has attracted a broad coalition of support from a range of organizations and legislators on both sides of the aisle. Supporters say bringing more residents under the care of Medicaid would help those in need and bring savings to the state, as 90 percent of the cost would be covered by the federal government.
On the other hand, opponents argue that even though the influx of federal dollars to fund the expansion would mean Idaho has to spend less on programs that have a similar function, it would still hit the state’s bottom line.
On the ballot, voters will choose ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the Medicaid issue, which is called Proposition 2. Voting ‘yes’ would expand eligibility for the program to those under age 65 whose income is no more than 133 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not eligible for other state insurance coverage. A ‘no’ vote is to not expand the program.
Both sides of the argument point to the results of the Milliman study released earlier this summer to prop up their argument, but the groups interpret the findings differently. According to the study, expanding Medicaid would cost approximately $5.2 billion from 2020 through 2030, but $4.7 billion of that would come from the federal government. The state’s portion over the same period is estimated to be $529.6 million, but depending on how the study is analyzed, it found savings realized from expansion would cut costs down to an estimated $105 million over a decade or bring in a surplus of $15 million per year to Idaho.
Supporters of Medicaid expansion, including the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Idaho chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and numerous legislators in both parties, say Medicaid expansion would mean the state could stop funding the Catastrophic Health Care Fund and local medical indigency funds completely, meaning the state could see a surplus by expanding.
Jefferson Kemper, campaign manager for Idahoans For Healthcare, which is advocating for expansion, said voting yes would help stop low-income residents from relying on more expensive emergency medicine and take advantage of primary, preventative care bringing costs down and improving the state’s overall health.
“As Idahoans, we already pay for it because when folks are going without health insurance and they end up in the emergency room with the most costly and least efficient health care we can give people,” Kemper said. “And when they can’t pay, that goes to the county indigent fund, and if those bills get really high, the state has to step in.”
Opponents of expansion point to the Milliman study’s calculations that assume the state’s Catastrophic Health Care Fund and local indigent fund budgets would be cut in half if Medicaid were expanded, not zeroed out completely. Fred Birnbaum, vice president of libertarian think-tank Idaho Freedom Foundation, said the study confirmed that expansion would be costly to taxpayers and it provides a disincentive for those in the gap to increase their income.
“What Medicaid expansion does is it tells an able-bodied young adult, ‘You don’t need to work that much because the government will provide, and if you work and earn above a certain amount the government won’t,’ so it’s not a good incentive,” he said.
Medicaid expansion was originally part of the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010. Under the original legislation, all 50 states would expand Medicaid with substantial financial assistance from the federal government to give health insurance to low-income Americans. Everyone else making above 138 percent of the federal poverty level would be able to purchase subsidized health insurance on the newly created exchanges. However, in 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states could choose if they wanted to expand Medicaid or not.
So far, 32 states have expanded Medicaid, and several more alongside Idaho are considering the option this November. Several states have found the program to be financially stable and that it has improved the well-being of low-income residents. Ohio, which expanded Medicaid in 2014, has seen a steady decline in uninsured adults. The state has also seen 290,000 residents exit the program because they found full-time work and became eligible for employer health insurance.
Other states have not seen as much success, such as Kentucky, which is now facing a potential $300 million budget shortfall in the Medicaid program and is considering rolling back the expansion. More than 1.4 million Kentucky residents receive Medicaid benefits, but only 480,000 were part of the expansion and would lose coverage if the expanded program ended.
In response to rising costs, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, moved to require those in the expansion pay monthly premiums and either get a job, go back to school or volunteer to keep the benefits. By adding this requirement, the state estimated it would remove 95,000 people from Medicaid and save the state $300 million over five years, but a federal judge blocked Bevin’s action in July.
The proposal on the table in Idaho is a simple expansion of Medicaid as it was originally proposed in the ACA and does not include a work requirement, but the Idaho Legislature would be able to change the law and the program later if it chooses to.
Idaho lawmakers have wrestled for six years with how to address the needs of those in this gap. In response to inaction from the state, a grassroots movement collected roughly 70,000 signatures earlier this year to put the expansion question before voters.
Republican Majority Caucus Chairman Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, has long opposed Medicaid expansion as a solution to addressing the health care gap. He believes the state will not be able to eliminate the catastrophic fund and expansion will cost the state more money than anticipated because some residents will not sign up for the program and will still incur high-cost medical bills.
“Granted, everybody will be eligible, but it doesn’t mean they will all go (to Medicaid),” he said.
On the other hand, Rep. Christy Perry, R-Nampa, is one of the conservative legislators supporting expansion both because she believes it is important for government to provide for those in the gap as well as the surplus it would bring if the state could stop funding the catastrophic fund.
“I do think it’s important to note this is getting on the ballot because of a grassroots effort by Idahoans who are very frustrated with the Legislature,” she said. “This really is a big deal, and what it says to me is people care about their neighbors. They care enough about their neighbors to say, look, let’s start taking this into our own hands and we want to have a say in it.”