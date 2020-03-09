BOISE — A bill to put some restrictions on medical debt collection in Idaho is headed to Gov. Brad Little for his signature.
The Idaho Senate voted 32-1 Monday to pass the Idaho Patient Act, which already passed the House.
Idaho Falls billionaire Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for limits on medical debt collectors since last year and was a major part of the push for the bill. It would require providers to submit a bill to a patient’s insurance or to the patient within 45 days of providing a service or discharging the patient and to send the patient a summary of services within 15 days after that. From there, no interest could be charged for another 60 days, and a medical provider could not sue a patient or turn a bill over to collections until 90 days after a patient receives a final statement. It would also put caps on attorney's fees.
Bill sponsor Majority Caucus Chairman Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said it would help hardworking people who want to pay their bills but struggle to under the current system because they don't always know what they owe
"One in seven Idahoans are struggling with this issue," he said. "This is something that affects so many lives."
Assistant Senate Majority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, who cast the only "No" vote, said he agrees medical debt is a problem but that the bill doesn't represent the "lightest touch of government" and could lead to cost shifting within the health care system.