Changes are coming to the business of medical debt collection in Idaho, through both a new state law and court cases in Bonneville County.
Gov. Brad Little signed the Idaho Patient Act into law Monday. The legislation, which takes effect at the beginning of next year, was initially proposed by Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Kelly Anthon R-Burley.
Anthon said while presenting the bill that one in seven Idahoans have some amount of medical debt and the bill will limit fees and collection procedures. The act gives health care providers 45 days to charge patients or their insurance for procedures and 60 days to give patients a list of the services provided. A patient would then have 90 days after receiving a final cost statement before the bill was turned over to a collection agency.
Under the current law, debt collection fees can go up to one-third of the total unpaid debt in the initial filing, though contested cases can compound the attorney fees. The Idaho Patient Act will cap attorney fees for medical debt collectors at $350 for uncontested cases of medical debt and $750 in contested cases.
But an outside expert analysis commissioned by Medical Recovery Services, whose collection methods first spurred VanderSloot into action, has already reduced bills in a significant portion of the bills MRS sought to collect on. The Post Register found 12 instances where the expert testimony on a reasonable billing price was less than half of what had been originally been requested.
Officials with Idaho Falls-based Medical Recovery Services say the new law shouldn’t dramatically decrease its revenues as its fees would have to be shouldered by the medical providers, which likely will shift those expenses into higher billing for all their patients.
VanderSloot has been pushing for legislation to limit medical debt cases since last year after a series of reports by East Idaho News, an online news outlet he founded.
The series came out after Medical Recovery Services sued Melaleuca over an original $294 debt owed by one of its employees that ended up at more than $5,000 with legal fees. Medical Recovery Services had first sued the employee and then tried to garnish her wages. But Melaleuca wouldn’t garnish the employee’s wages since Medical Recovery Services had the employee’s name wrong, East Idaho News reported.
As of the beginning of March, the Utah-based firm Snell & Wilmer was representing clients in 165 cases through the $1 million Idaho Medical Debt fund set up by VanderSloot. More than half of those cases have been settled or dismissed, while 45 are headed toward a potential jury trial.
Attorney Douglas Farr, who works for Snell & Wilmer on some of the medical debt cases in Bonneville County, said the firm has already settled with debt companies on cases they had taken on post-judgment and helped to decrease or reschedule the payments.
“From the hundreds of people I talked to, I haven’t met one who has able to negotiate successfully to reduce additional fees or costs once the attorneys got involved,” Farr said.
The majority of the cases the Idaho Medical Debt fund has taken on involve Medical Recovery Services. State Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, who’s also an attorney, regularly represents MRS in debt collection cases, and prominent Republican activist and attorney Bryan Smith was a partner in the debt collection company at one point.
VanderSloot also has been a generous donor to Republican candidates and causes over the years.
Online court records give a sense of how the Idaho Patient Act could impact attorney fees for the company. Over the first six weeks of 2020, Medical Recovery Services was involved in 23 court cases involving medical debt collection across the state.
MRS charged an average of $1,377 in attorney fees in those recent cases, around 26% of the initial debt owed. In less than half of those cases were the initially requested attorney fees below the proposed new state-mandated $750 cap for a contested debt.
Zollinger said he wouldn’t expect the money coming into his firm for attorney fees in medical billing collection to change much in cases that require multiple court visits, which he estimated to be about 1 percent of all medical bill cases.
“If we put additional time into it, that will just be billed to the doctor instead of the patient that caused those costs. The doctors will then have to shift those costs somewhere, probably among other patients,” Zollinger said.
Several cases being defended by Snell & Wilmer could soon receive their day in court. On March 3, Judge Jason Walker ruled to reject a motion for summary judgment by Medical Recovery Services in one case that will now head into preparations for a potential jury trial. Prior to that, both sides will engage in additional rounds of discovery related to the amount of the debt owed by the two defendants.
In multiple cases involving Medical Recovery Services and Snell & Wilmer that are working their way through the court system, MRS had recently changed its claim from a summary judgment to a partial summary judgment for a different amount than the initial bill. Summary judgments are the normal resolution in cases where there is no significant dispute between the two sides over the facts of a case, allowing it to be quickly ruled on by a judge.
The change to partial summary judgments came with testimony MRS’s debt collection attorneys requested from Katie Davenport, the founder of the local medical billing company Entrada, about what reasonable fees would be for the services provided.
Zollinger said the estimates from expert witnesses such as Davenport were important for cases that were based on implied-in-fact contracts with health care providers instead of explicit contracts.
“Those medical services were still received and the court has to determine the value of those services. That’s when the expert opinion on a reasonable price comes in,” Zollinger said.
Davenport calculated those “reasonable” fees by using relative value units, an estimate based on the resources and time required that is commonly used to calculate Medicare payments, and were adjusted based on geographical factors for the provider.
Across seven medical debt cases that included bills for 31 procedures, Davenport’s average calculations for reasonable fees were 18% less than what was initially charged for each procedure.
For 11 items that had been billed in those cases, the reasonable prices found by the formula were less than half of what had been originally requested by the provider and the collection agency. Other procedures saw little or no change, or even increased their cost by up to $100.
The biggest decreases in the reassessed bills often came from bills issued by Intermountain Emergency Physicians, a company that works out of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. In at least five instances, a $1,144 bill for the treatment of incoming patients at the EIRMC emergency room was reduced to $440.10 by Davenport.
Farr and other defense lawyers have cited the changes as evidence that the initial bills were not fairly calculated. They have filed for additional discovery in those cases to cross-examine Davenport to determine why there was a discrepancy between the initial amounts and the partial summary judgment requests.
“Without our involvement, our clients would have defaulted for what they (MRS) have now admitted is an unreasonable amount,” Farr said.
A representative for Intermountain Emergency Physicians refused to comment on billing practices when reached by phone.