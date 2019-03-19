Madison Memorial Hospital is having a portion of its Medicare payments withheld by the federal government through two penalty programs.
The two federal reduction programs withhold a small portion of Medicare funding from hospitals that have high rates of patient readmission and conditions that patients receive while in care. Nearly 2,600 hospitals across the country received some level of Medicare penalty this year, including Madison Memorial and five others in Idaho.
Hospital director of quality Mikel Barr said the penalties applied to every reimbursement that Madison Memorial would receive for a Medicare patient but the fees wouldn't kick in for two or three years. Based on the most recent payment data from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, the hospital stands to lose more than $20,000 in reimbursements because of the penalties.
Both sets of Medicare penalties have decreased from past years after Congress requested that the system change to be more forgiving of hospitals treating low-income patients. Instead of grouping every hospital in the United States together to evaluate performance, this year's evaluation standards grouped the locations based on the percentage of low-income patients they saw before penalizing the lowest-performing ones.
The readmission penalty is given to hospitals that see a high number of patients returning to the hospital after their initial treatment because of complications or incomplete care. Madison Memorial has received this penalty for the last five years and is currently slated to lose 0.44 percent of its funding. Five other hospitals across Idaho were also affected by the penalty, with Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls receiving the maximum 3 percent penalty.
Barr said the readmission program didn't take into account patients who had chronic issues that required another visit to the hospital or pressure from insurers to keep patients in the hospital for as little time as needed.
"Insurers hold us accountable to get patients out of the hospital quickly, but sometimes it can hurt us on the back end if have to be rehospitalized," Barr said.
In Idaho, the penalty for hospital-acquired complications was levied against Madison Memorial Hospital, Northwest Specialty Hospital and St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. That penalty withholds an additional 1 percent of reimbursed Medicare payments.
Idaho hospitals performed well compared to the overall number of penalties given out. More than half of all hospitals in the country received some Medicare penalty for their readmission rate and nearly 17 percent were penalized for hospital-acquired complications. In contrast, only 14 percent of hospitals in the Gem State received either federal penalty.