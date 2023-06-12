Humphrey, the 3-week old camel, will be transferred to his new home in the Bactrian camel public exhibit this week at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.
The zoo has been keeping Humphrey with his mother in a separate area adjacent to the main camel exhibit as the baby camel adjusts to his surroundings.
“We just want to make sure he’s good to go stand because he has logs and mud and everything out there, so we need to make sure his feet are secure underneath him before we put him out in that,” said Katie Barry, a general curator at the zoo.
Humphrey was born May 19 and weighed about 100 pounds.
"When they first get up, they're real wobbly," she said. "It can take them up to four hours — typically two but up to four — to really stand up."
His 11-year-old mother Zasu carried him in gestation for 13 months. She weighs 1,700 pounds.
"She is an excellent mother for a camel," said Sunny Katseanes, the zoo’s public engagement curator. "… We're thrilled to see that she takes good care of him. In the past, we've bottle-raised a lot of baby camels over the years."
Humphrey's 9-year-old father Gobi can still be seen in the zoo’s public camel exhibit.
Humphrey is the couple’s fifth baby, following Liam, Tauntaun, Zoe and Khan. The two little humps on his back are just starting to fill up with fat.
His parents have been together for eight to nine years, said Sunny Katseanes, the zoo’s public engagement curator. Camels can live for up to 40 years.
Bactrian camels live in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia and are extremely rare in the wild.
“They are highly, highly endangered,” Katseanes said. “It’s likely they’ve probably been either completely interbred with domestic Bactrian camels or pretty darn close to it.”
When camels are in herds, “the most powerful male has the big harem,” she said. “The ladies all kind of depend on him for protection, but the males will fight each other like the elk do for control of the harem.”
Mongolians raise herds of camels the same way that ranchers in Idaho raise cattle. Mongolia’s climate is remarkably similar to Idaho’s, she said.
The zoo hosted the Mongolian ambassador last summer when he came to visit the Genghis Khan exhibit at the Museum of Idaho.
As herbivores, camels generally eat grass, leaves and bark. At the zoo, they receive hay, willow and elm leaves along with a pelleted diet with minerals and vitamins.
The camels are currently shedding their winter coats as they prepare for summer heat, a natural process that helps them regulate their temperature and adapt to the environment.
“All this (fur) will come down, and she’ll look completely naked, like practically no hair on her,” Barry said, pointing to Zasu. “(Humphrey’s) baby fur will also shed off too.”
Humphrey was one of two baby animals born this year at the zoo. The other is Nigel Thornberry, a Bennet’s wallaby that also arrived this spring and can be viewed in the Australia exhibit.
The zoo is also showing off Barb and Baxter, two 5-year-old Patagonian cavies, that just arrived in Idaho Falls this year.
With all the babies, the zoo is doing its part to recognize dads in the community this coming Father’s Day weekend.
Dads can enter the zoo for 50 cents with a paying child on Saturday and Sunday.
