Humphrey, the 3-week old camel, will be transferred to his new home in the Bactrian camel public exhibit this week at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

The zoo has been keeping Humphrey with his mother in a separate area adjacent to the main camel exhibit as the baby camel adjusts to his surroundings.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.