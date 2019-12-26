Ball Ventures and the Larry H. Miller Group announced that the first Megaplex Theatre in Idaho will be coming soon to Snake River Landing.
The joint partnership issued a Thursday press release outlining plans to break ground on the movie theater in the spring of 2020. The size of the theater and number of screens has not been revealed.
The Idaho Falls theater will be the company's first in Idaho, although the Larry H. Miller Group operates several car dealerships in the Treasure Valley. The group also operates more than 80 businesses including the NBA's Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake Bees minor league baseball team, 63 car dealership locations for multiple brands in seven western states and the Zone Sports Network.
“Our mission is to enrich lives and we see this as an opportunity to continue our legacy of providing quality, family friendly entertainment to a rapidly growing area in Idaho," Miller Group chairman Gail Miller said in the release.
The company's Megaplex chain opened its first location, Jordan Commons, in Sandy, Utah, in November 1999 and now owns 15 movie theaters in Utah and one in Mesquite, Nev.. Last week, the company marked its "100 Millionth Guest" milestone across all of its locations. The chain's closest theater location to Idaho Falls is the University Megaplex Theatre in Logan, Utah.
Megaplex will be the third theater showing newly-released movies in Bonneville County. Ticket prices at the current Megaplex locations in Utah range from $9 to $11 for evening showtimes, which falls in between the prices at the Paramount Theater in downtown Idaho Falls and the Regal Edwards Grand Teton Theater in Ammon.
Ball Ventures spokeswoman Liza Leonard said more details about the theater will be announced starting next week.