Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced on Thursday that his company donated $275,000 to the Bonneville County Fair Board to partially fund the construction of a 12,000-square-foot event center and 4-H sale barn at the new county fairgrounds.
The Melaleuca Center, along with the entire new 50-acre fairground facility, will debut this weekend with the start of the Bonneville County Fair, which runs through Aug. 9.
Melaleuca's donation is the largest the fairground project has received, according to Bryon Reed, a Bonneville County commissioner. The $3.5 million project was funded through donations — some as small as $5 from children in the 4-H program, Reed said — and fair board funds, including about $1.5 million collected through land sales.
The Melaleuca Center will host livestock shows, public auctions and other events. It may also serve as an indoor soccer facility during the winter, Reed said.