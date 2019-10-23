All Melaleuca employees who passed milestone anniversaries this year were rewarded with a portion of $1,985,264 million in bonuses for their service and longevity.
The bonuses doled out Wednesday afternoon bring the total dollar value for service bonuses awarded since 2007 to $27.8 million, a Melaleuca news release said. Melaleuca is an Idaho Falls-based health and wellness company.
On Wednesday, 53 employees received bonuses of $5,000; 27 employees received $10,000; 48 employees received $15,000; 12 employees received $33,000 ($20,000 net); 11 employees received $25,000; and one employee received $30,000, the release said.
The bonuses were distributed to 152 Idaho employees, 34 in Tennessee, one in Hawaii and one in Maryland.
“I think it’s great that we’re going through life together,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot said in the release. “It’s important to reward the people who have built Melaleuca, and this bonus serves as a token of our appreciation for their years of dedicated service.”
The bonuses are for "all full- and part-time employees, regardless of position or pay level, and an employee’s length of service is the only qualification," the release said. Melaleuca pays $5,000 on a five-year anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $33,000 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, and $30,000 at 30 years.
The bonus program was created so every employee who spends their career at Melaleuca can have more than $1 million in the bank when they retire from the company. Every Melaleuca employee who saves and invests the longevity bonuses and 401(k) will have more than $1 million in savings when they retire from Melaleuca, the release said.