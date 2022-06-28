Melaleuca is promising pyrotechnics fans that its 29th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will be one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation.
The 2022 Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will feature more than 18,000 fireworks that will start lighting up the sky at 10:03 p.m., Monday, July 4th at Snake River Landing. Melaleuca said in a news release the number of shells to be launched in the air rivals other large fireworks shows in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.
“Although the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration may be off the beaten path … it’s worth the effort to behold this remarkable, competition-caliber fireworks show,” American Pyrotechnics Association Executive Director Julie Heckman said in the release. “This is one of the nation’s largest fireworks displays, and it’s been listed on the APA’s list of ‘Must-See Independence Day Fireworks Displays.’”
A synchronized soundtrack of music, historic audio clips and spoken word will be played on Classy 97, KLCE during the show.
The event is expected to attract more than 200,000 spectators, which Melaleuca says makes it the largest single event in Idaho.
The majority of fireworks that will be used in the show were made in the U.S., which is a rarity, the release said. U.S. companies only produce about 5% of the fireworks that are used in fireworks displays and 75% of fireworks come from China, the release said. Forbes reported in 2020 that China accounts for 94% of all U.S. fireworks imports.
The fireworks will continue to be fired by Western Display Fireworks, the pyrotechnicians who have fired the show for 29 years. Melaleuca relies on 3D modeling simulation technology used at the Olympics and elite fireworks competitions to synchronize the fireworks with music.
The holiday festivities get underway at 9 a.m. with the Idaho Falls Independence Day Parade along South Boulevard.
Live entertainment starts at 11:30 a.m. in Snake River Landing and Riverfest opens at noon. Attendees watching the fireworks from Snake River Landing must take down their tents and shades by 9:30 p.m. so as not to obstruct the view of the fireworks show.
“In America, it’s easy to take our freedoms for granted. Sometimes we need to be reminded that freedom isn’t free. It came at a tremendous cost, not paid by us, but paid by the over one million men and women who have died in battle since 1776,” Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot said in the release. “The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration was created to honor those heroes and their families. Thirty-one minutes of tribute doesn’t seem like enough, but we hope it will create a feeling in our souls that will last all year.”
The release also notes the 110 acres Ball Ventures provides at Snake River Landing is the nation’s largest amphitheater designed and dedicated specifically for a fireworks show.
“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is one of the area’s most cherished events,” said Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard in the release. “We are extremely appreciative of Melaleuca for allowing us to be part of this time-honored tradition that brings the community together for the 4th of July each year. Every year Ball Ventures looks forward to our chance to work with Melaleuca, Riverbend Communications, and the City of Idaho Falls to ensure another exciting and safe community gathering at Snake River Landing to celebrate our nation’s independence.”
More information about the show can be found at melaleucafreedomcelebration.com. Melaleuca recommends visitors to review the event parking and traffic map at freedomcelebration.com/parking/ before the show.