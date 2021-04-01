After being canceled last summer, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will be returning in full force for Independence Day.
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot announced Thursday morning that the 2021 Freedom Celebration fireworks display will go off beginning at 10:30 p.m. on July 3. VanderSloot said that the show, often cited as the largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi River, will be larger than ever to meet pent-up excitement from last July.
"We're thrilled that we can do that again this year. We think that with the vaccine and everything else, we'll be in the clear three months from now," VanderSloot said.
The Fourth of July falls on a Sunday this year, so the celebration was moved to the day before to accommodate more visitors. The fireworks display is set to last for 31 minutes, with VanderSloot saying to expect "a huge number of shells per second."
Many of the blasts will be timed to a playlist of musical cues, which will be broadcast live on 97.3 FM.
Melaleuca has been launching fireworks for the Fourth of July since 1992. The show has drawn more than 100,000 visitors to Idaho Falls for the display. USA Today included the Freedom Celebration in a 2015 video list of the best places to watch Independence Day fireworks.
"People come here from all over. They come home to their family on the Fourth of July because they know Idaho Falls is the place to be," VanderSloot said.
Last year's fireworks display was canceled in May due to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions and fire concerns. Keeping the event at Snake River Landing was determined to be too much of a risk for spreading COVID-19 among the holiday crowd. A backup plan to move the launch site into the foothills east of Ammon was in the works but fell through due to concerns from the Idaho Falls Fire Department about the risk of sparking fires.
President Joe Biden set July 4 as the goal for a return of in-person celebrations during his prime-time address in March, where he pushed states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines by the end of April.
Biden said that if the vaccination campaign was publicly embraced, families will be able to "get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day."
Some of the crowd watching the fireworks will gather at the 110-acre amphitheater built at Snake River Landing. The outdoor theater was built in 2017 by Ball Ventures and oriented specifically to maximize the impact of the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, including a platform near the river that the fireworks are launched from.
Riverfest, a daylong celebration held at Snake River Landing in the lead-up to the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, will also make a return this year. The festival is run by Riverbend Communications, which VanderSloot founded. He said that Riverbend is still in the process of finalizing plans but that they expect to be able to hold the festival in July.