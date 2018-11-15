POCATELLO — Dan Clark had never stepped foot inside a Jewish synagogue before Nov. 9, when he brought his family to Temple Emanuel to mourn with a diverse group of eastern Idaho residents.
The local Jewish community invited the general public to attend its regularly scheduled Shabbat service, which included a memorial service for the 11 Jewish people who a gunman killed Oct. 28 at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Pocatello's interfaith community came out en masse to stand with Temple Emanuel against the senseless act of violence. The man charged with the crime, Robert Bowers, reportedly justified his actions with anti-semitic statements.
Acts of hate and violence and a festering political divide have dominated the national spotlight lately. Many of the more than 100 people, representing several faiths, who attended the memorial service, however, say they witnessed a refreshing display of unity.
For Clark, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the service presented an opportunity to show his sons, ages 11 and 5, the beauty of people from different backgrounds coming together for a common purpose.
"I decided I wanted my children to see what people coming together to mourn a great tragedy was like," said Clark, who read about the service on Facebook. "I wanted them to experience that — to experience the faiths that were going to be there and to meet the people."
At the service, Clark got his first glimpse of the Torah — a scroll bearing the Five Books of Moses in Judaism. It was an emotional moment for all of his family when the names of the victims were read, and he was moved by the words of Temple Emanuel's president, Dale Spencer.
Even before the shooting, the community had been supporting the synagogue with donations for a major roof-replacement project at Temple Emanuel. Many contributions have come from residents and congregations with no ties to the small, local Jewish community. Temple leaders say the project will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The synagogue, established in 1923, includes about 20 families throughout eastern Idaho.
Paula and Tony Seikel, local Buddhists with Portneuf Sangha, were among the donors for the roof replacement.
"We're a pretty small minority in the U.S. definitely, and certainly in Pocatello," Paula Seikel said. "We recognize how important it is to have religious diversity. Really, we recognize how difficult it is for a small congregation to raise money. It would definitely be hard for us to come up with."
Those wishing to help the temple with its roof project may mail checks to Temple Emanuel, P.O. Box 685, Pocatello, ID 83204, or contribute to a Temple Emanuel fundraising account at Citizens Community Bank, 200 S. Arthur Ave., Pocatello.
Spencer said several guests during the memorial service noticed missing ceiling tiles, removed due to water damage, and the synagogue received about a half dozen "significant contributions" from families of other faiths before the night was over.
"It's humbling to me to have these great offers of assistance come forward," Spencer said.
During the memorial service, participants recited the Mourner's Kaddish, which is a Jewish prayer of remembrance, in honor of the shooting victims. Synagogue member Annette Allen, who organized the service, gave a flower to 11 different people who attended, asking them each to recite the name, age and a blessing for a specific victim.
Roger Bray, a Pocatello city councilman who is pastor of Central Christian Church, believes the service was an example of "finding healing through lots of little things that change what's going on."
"The answer has to lie in getting people to learn to appreciate one another — to understand as people of faith we were created to love, not hate. There are a lot of people outside of religion who understand that as well," Bray said. "I think there's a basic understanding among most people that love builds up and hate tears down."
Doctor Noah Klein, a former lay leader of the synagogue, emphasized that Muslims in Pittsburgh have been supportive of their Jewish neighbors since the shooting. He's also seen the local community come together.
"Negative things get reactions out of people that are useful," Klein said.
Crete Brown, a Unitarian who attended the service, admits she checked the entrance of the synagogue to see if security was present, which she considers a "heartbreaking" sign of current times. She was encouraged by the ecumenical representation of the community attending the service.
"These mass shootings are a reflection of a deep mental illness in our culture. It's so sad and frightening," Brown said.
While addressing the crowd, Spencer encouraged his guests to oppose hate speech whenever they hear it, even if their particular group isn't the target.
"We're one community, and we can come together when we need to," Spencer said. "We need not wait for a tragedy for the chance to come together. Let's learn who we are and respect each other. We don't have to agree all the time."