Busch Agricultural Resourcesand members of the Idaho Falls Fire Department gathered to hold a 9/11 memorial lunch and cap off BuschAgricultural Resources' stair-climb challenge.
Busch Agricultural Resources "is responsible for growing the hops, malting the barley, milling our rice, and creating the crops of the future," the Anheuser-Busch website said. It operates the malt plant on South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
Busch Aghosts an annual memorial stair challenge to pay tribute to the first responders who lost their lives on 9/11. The challenge requires all participatingfirst responders to climb a total of 2,071 steps or go up Malt House 4 seven times. The 2,071 steps represent the number of steps it took first responders to reach the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11.
“(Anheuser-Busch)has always had a great partnership with first responders, and so we wanted to continue that tradition with these sites,” Jerry Young, director of malt operations, said.
When he was younger, Young said he visited the World Trade Center during a bicentennial tour and can recall watching his television as the events of Sept. 11, 2001 unfolded.
“I went back to the site and as a first responder, I got escorted to the opening of the memorial there by first responders so that carried a lot of weight with me,” he said.
Young alsois a paramedic and he saidevents like Monday's are a way he can give back to the community.
Idaho FallsFirefighter EMT Edwin Chavez completed the stair climb challenge and said that it was worth it even though it was tough.
“I just remembered all the people that 9/11 … affected, and it just kept me going,” Chavez said.
According to Chavez, when firefightersclimb the stairs, they are equipped with their turnout gear and packs that add 65 pounds to carry.
“It's always tough. You can't release the heat,” Chavez said. “You sweat in there, you get dehydrated, but it's nothing compared to what the guys did and 9/11.”
When Chavez was a sophomore in high school, he remembers his teacher rolling a TV into the classroom and turning on the news about 9/11. Chavez said he initially thought the teacher was going to play a movie, but was instead informed about the events that occurred in New York.
“It was just like a shock of what happened, but afterward, it was nice seeing everybody come together and helping everybody out,” Chavez said.
Kerry Hammon, the fire department'spublic information officer, said that the partnership with Anheuser-Buschis a way that the public can help to remember 9/11 and respect those who lost their lives.
“This community is fantastic with recognizing those efforts,” Hammon said. “Sometimes it's not always the case, but here we remain strong in our support for those individuals.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.